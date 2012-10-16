SEOUL, Oct 16 U.S. crude futures inched down on
Tuesday on a higher U.S. crude inventory forecast, but they
stayed close to $92 as supply concerns due to North Sea oil
production delays and tighter sanctions on Iran from the
European Union kept losses in check.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. November crude had dropped 4 cents to $91.81 a
barrel by 0010 GMT, after settling down 1 cent at $91.85 the
session before.
* Brent November crude rose 18 cents to $115.98 a
barrel, extending gains after settling up $1.18 at $115.80.
* Oil markets have been buoyed as Britain's largest oilfield
is due to restart three to four days later than planned after a
maintenance shutdown, a trade source said on Monday, in what
could further delay shipments of the oil that sets the Brent
benchmark.
* European Union governments agreed further sanctions
against Iran's banking, shipping and industrial sectors on
Monday, cranking up financial pressure on Tehran in the hope of
drawing it into serious negotiations on its nuclear
programme.
* Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, produced
an average of 9.77 million barrels a day (bpd) of crude oil in
September, an industry source said on Monday. It produced 9.75
million bpd in August and 9.80 million bpd of crude in July.
* U.S. retail sales rose in September as Americans stepped
up purchases of everything from cars to electronics, a sign that
consumer spending is driving faster economic growth. Other U.S.
data on Monday pointed to an economy feeling the effects of
cooling global growth, with New York state factory activity
shrinking in October.
* Greece will conclude austerity talks with its lenders to
continue receiving the bailout funds it needs, Prime Minister
Antonis Samaras said on Monday, but officials said the talks
would most likely not be finished by Thursday's EU
summit.
* U.S. crude oil inventories were expected to have risen for
the week to Oct. 12 due to an anticipated rise in imports, while
weak demand was seen lifting gasoline stockpiles, a preliminary
Reuters poll of analysts showed on Monday.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, rebounding from last week's
losses after Citigroup's earnings and retail sales sharply
exceeded expectations. The Dow Jones industrial average
closed up 95.38 points at 13,424.23. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index finished up 11.54 points at 1,440.13.
* Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 0.71
percent at 8,638.68 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix
gained 0.67 percent to 727.85.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday (GMT):
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Oct
0900 Euro zone Inflation Sep
0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade Aug
1145 U.S. ICSC chain store sales
1230 U.S. CPI Sep
1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
1315 U.S. Industrial output Sep
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Oct
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Joseph Radford)