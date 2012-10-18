SEOUL Oct 18 U.S. crude futures eased on
Thursday on a build in U.S. crude stocks, though supply worries
linked to Middle East tensions helped keep prices just above $92
a barrel, as investors awaited signals on demand from GDP data
due in key consumer China.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. front-month November crude retreated 8 cents
at $92.04 a barrel as of 0019 GMT, after it settled up 3 cents
at $92.12 a barrel on the previous session.
* Brent December crude slipped 4 cents at $113.18 a
barrel after it settled down 78 cents at $113.22 a barrel
previously.
* U.S. crude stocks rose last week as imports increased, the
Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday. EIA
said domestic stocks of crude oil rose by 2.86 million barrels
in the week to Oct. 12, higher than a rise of 1.7 million
barrels forecast by a Reuters poll with analysts.
* Oil and financial markets eyed data from China due around
0200 GMT, as it is expected to show the world's second biggest
economy likely slowed for a seventh straight quarter, missing
the government's target for the first time since the depths of
the global financial crisis.
* Groundbreaking on new U.S. homes surged in September to
its fastest pace in more than four years, a sign the housing
sector's budding recovery is gaining traction and supporting the
wider economic recovery.
* French President Francois Hollande appealed on Wednesday
for more efforts to boost growth across the euro zone, warning
ahead of a European Union summit starting on Thuursday that
recession was as big a threat as budget deficits.
* At the summit European leaders will try to bridge deep
differences over plans for a banking union but no substantial
decisions are expected, reviving concerns about complacency in
tackling the three-year-old debt crisis.
* Spain has set a 90-billion-euro ($118 billion) limit for
the size of a bad bank created to take over other financial
entities' toxic real estate assets, a necessary step to obtain
European funding for the sector.
* Greece and its international lenders have agreed on most
austerity cuts and reforms needed to unlock fresh aid for the
near-bankrupt country, the lenders said as they concluded a
visit to the Greek capital on Wednesday.
* Two years after expanding at its fastest rate since
reunification, Germany's economic growth is seen at just 1
percent next year, finally hit by the euro zone crisis that has
hammered most of its partners.
* Tension in the oil-producing Gulf region persists. The
international mediator on Syria said on Wednesday its civil war
risks spilling across borders to engulf the Middle East and
appealed for a temporary truce he said could mark a small step
towards defusing 19 months of conflict.
* Iran is believed to be further increasing its uranium
enrichment capacity at its Fordow plant buried deep underground,
Western diplomats say, in another sign of Tehran defying
international demands to curb its disputed nuclear
programme.
MARKETS NEWS
* The S&P 500 rose for the third consecutive day on
Wednesday after housing starts hit a four-year high, but the Dow
was weighed down by IBM after it posted weak revenue.
* Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 0.91
percent at 8,886.56 on Thursday, while the broader Topix
gained 0.78 percent to 745.54.
* The euro hovered at a multi-week high on Thursday. The
euro stood at $1.3116, having risen about 0.5 percent on
Wednesday to as far as $1.3140 -- a high not seen since
mid-September.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday (GMT):
0200 China GDP Q3
0200 China Industrial output Sep
0200 China Retail sales Sep
0200 China Urban investment Sep
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1400 U.S. Leading indicators Sep
1400 U.S. Philadelphia Fed business activity index
European Council meeting, Brussels (to Oct. 19)
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ed Davies)