TOKYO Oct 22 U.S. crude futures dropped below $90 in early Asian trade on Monday, extending losses from last week as persistent concerns about Europe's debt crisis and global economic growth weighed on sentiment.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. November crude had fallen 52 cents to $89.53 a barrel as of 0000 GMT, after settling down $2.05 at $90.05 a barrel on Friday.

* Brent December crude declined 62 cents to $109.52 a barrel. It settled down $2.28 at $110.14 a barrel previously.

* TransCanada Corp said on Sunday that the restart of its 590,000 barrel per day Keystone oil pipeline would be delayed until Monday, a day later than expected.

* European Union leaders face two months of tough bargaining on money, power and the future governance of the euro zone before they can boost confidence that the existential threat to the single currency has faded.

* China could stage a tepid economic rebound in the fourth quarter as higher public infrastructure spending nudges the world's growth engine out of seven consecutive quarters of cooldown, but growth will remain lethargic through 2013, a Reuters poll showed.

* Chinese exporters at Asia's largest trade fair expect orders for made-in-China products to remain resilient for the rest of this year and even grow slightly despite shrivelling demand from debt-stricken Europe and the strengthening yuan.

* Japan's exports fell 10.3 percent in September from a year earlier, down for the fourth straight month, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday, suggesting anti-Japanese sentiment in China over a territorial spat was adding to a slump in shipments.

* Sentiment among Japanese manufacturers has tumbled at the sharpest pace since last year's earthquake to the lowest since 2010, a Reuters poll showed, as a dispute with China, Japan's biggest trading partner, added to mounting concerns over the economic slowdown there.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks ended the week on Friday with their worst day since late June after Dow components General Electric and McDonald's, both barometers of the overall economy's health, added to a disappointing earnings season.

* Japan's Nikkei average shed 1.5 percent on Monday, retreating from a three-week closing.

* The Canadian dollar stood out from the crowd on Monday, falling to a two-month low as the market positioned for a more dovish Bank of Canada in the wake of tame inflation numbers, while the yen stayed under pressure amid more policy easing expectations.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday:

- 1730 Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland president Pianalto

speaks (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)