TOKYO Oct 22 U.S. crude futures dropped below
$90 in early Asian trade on Monday, extending losses from last
week as persistent concerns about Europe's debt crisis and
global economic growth weighed on sentiment.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. November crude had fallen 52 cents to $89.53 a
barrel as of 0000 GMT, after settling down $2.05 at $90.05 a
barrel on Friday.
* Brent December crude declined 62 cents to $109.52
a barrel. It settled down $2.28 at $110.14 a barrel previously.
* TransCanada Corp said on Sunday that the restart
of its 590,000 barrel per day Keystone oil pipeline would be
delayed until Monday, a day later than expected.
* European Union leaders face two months of tough bargaining
on money, power and the future governance of the euro zone
before they can boost confidence that the existential threat to
the single currency has faded.
* China could stage a tepid economic rebound in the fourth
quarter as higher public infrastructure spending nudges the
world's growth engine out of seven consecutive quarters of
cooldown, but growth will remain lethargic through 2013, a
Reuters poll showed.
* Chinese exporters at Asia's largest trade fair expect
orders for made-in-China products to remain resilient for the
rest of this year and even grow slightly despite shrivelling
demand from debt-stricken Europe and the strengthening yuan.
* Japan's exports fell 10.3 percent in September from a year
earlier, down for the fourth straight month, Ministry of Finance
data showed on Monday, suggesting anti-Japanese sentiment in
China over a territorial spat was adding to a slump in
shipments.
* Sentiment among Japanese manufacturers has tumbled at the
sharpest pace since last year's earthquake to the lowest since
2010, a Reuters poll showed, as a dispute with China, Japan's
biggest trading partner, added to mounting concerns over the
economic slowdown there.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks ended the week on Friday with their worst day
since late June after Dow components General Electric and
McDonald's, both barometers of the overall economy's
health, added to a disappointing earnings season.
* Japan's Nikkei average shed 1.5 percent on Monday,
retreating from a three-week closing.
* The Canadian dollar stood out from the crowd on Monday,
falling to a two-month low as the market positioned for a more
dovish Bank of Canada in the wake of tame inflation numbers,
while the yen stayed under pressure amid more policy easing
expectations.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday:
- 1730 Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland president Pianalto
speaks
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)