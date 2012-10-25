TOKYO Oct 25 U.S. crude futures traded below $86 a barrel in early Asian trade on Thursday, coming off the lowest level since July as U.S. crude stocks rose and weak economic data from the euro zone eclipsed better numbers from the United States and China.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. November crude had risen 8 cents to $85.81 a barrel as of 0020 GMT, after settling down 94 cents at $85.73 a barrel on Wednesday, the lowest settlement since July. The contract traded between $85.62 and $85.84 earlier on Thursday.

* Brent December crude was up 5 cents at $107.90 a barrel. It fell for a seventh session on Wednesday, down 40 cents to $107.85 a barrel.

* Euro zone businesses suffered another dismal month in October, suggesting the economy may be headed for a deeper recession than expected, but conditions improved slightly for U.S. and Chinese manufacturers.

* New U.S. single-family home sales surged in September to the highest level in nearly 2-1/2 years, further evidence the housing market recovery is gaining steam.

* The Federal Reserve on Wednesday stuck to its plan to keep stimulating U.S. growth until the job market improves even as it acknowledged some parts of the economy were looking a bit better.

* China's economy is making a slow, steady recovery from its weakest period of growth in three years, a survey of purchasing managers signalled on Wednesday, with new orders and output at their highest in months.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks ended lower for a second day on Wednesday, as investors soured on another round of underwhelming corporate results and the Federal Reserve said it would stick to its stimulus plan until the job market improves.

* Japan's Nikkei share average dipped at Thursday's open as investors weighed up profit forecast cuts from Nintendo Co Ltd and others as the earnings season gets under way, although expectations of further monetary easing by the Bank of Japan provided support.

* The dollar drifted off a two-week peak against a basket of major currencies on Thursday after the Federal Reserve stuck to its stimulus progamme.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

0800 Euro zone M3 money supply Sep

0830 UK Preliminary Q3 GDP

1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Sep

1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

1230 U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity index Sep

1400 U.S. Pending home sales Sep (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Ed Davies)