SINGAPORE Oct 30 U.S. crude oil futures slipped to just above $85 a barrel on Tuesday, near the lowest in more than three months, as Hurricane Sandy shut East Coast refineries, roads and airports, reducing crude and fuel demand in the world's largest oil consumer.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for December delivery fell for the third straight session, down 41 cents to $85.13 a barrel by 2327 GMT. November gasoline futures were down 0.36 percent to $2.747 a gallon, after climbing more than 5 cents on Monday.

* Hurricane Sandy, one of the biggest storms ever to hit the United States, lashed the densely populated East Coast on Monday, shutting down transportation, forcing evacuations in flood-prone areas and interrupting the presidential campaign.

* The supply of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel into the U.S. East Coast ground almost to a halt on Monday as the storm forced the closure of two-thirds of the region's refineries, its biggest pipeline, and most major ports.

* U.S. crude oil inventories were forecast to have risen for the fourth straight week as a result of increased imports, a preliminary Reuters poll of analysts showed.

Crude inventories were seen up 1.5 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 26, before Hurricane Sandy began to cause large scale disruptions to oil refineries and pipelines on the East Coast.

* Iran has no plan to close the vital shipping lanes of the Strait of Hormuz, Defence Minister Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi was cited as saying by state-run Press TV.

* Russia's Gazprom committed more than $38 billion to develop an East Siberian gas field and build a pipeline to the Pacific port of Vladivostok to lessen its reliance on exports to Europe and develop Asian markets.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. Treasuries rose on Monday while as economic worries over Hurricane Sandy fueled safe-haven buying in thin trading as the powerful storm began to batter the U.S. East Coast.

* U.S. stock and bond markets will be closed on Tuesday, but the two-largest U.S. stock exchange operators, NYSE Euronext and Nasdaq OMX Group, intend to reopen Wednesday, conditions permitting.

* The yen held near four-month lows versus the dollar on Tuesday as markets counted down to a certain policy easing by the Bank of Japan, though investors fear it will again stop short of the bold action the economy needs.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

- U.S. October consumer confidence 1400 GMT

- U.S. API weekly oil stocks at 2030 GMT

- Japan October manufacturing PMI 2313 GMT

- Japan BOJ rate decision

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Ed Davies)