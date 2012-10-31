SINGAPORE Oct 31 U.S. crude held steady near
$86 a barrel on Wednesday as East Coast refineries gradually
resumed operations after Hurricane Sandy departed, leaving the
region hard hit and with weaker fuel demand limiting gains in
oil prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for December delivery edged up 3 cents
to $85.71 a barrel by 0019 GMT after settling on Tuesday at its
lowest since July. The front-month contract is set to post its
biggest monthly loss since May as concerns about slowing global
economic growth stoked fears of lower fuel demand.
* U.S. gasoline futures for November were up 2.3
percent at $2.7906 a gallon after a fire broke out on Tuesday
afternoon in a residual hydrotreater at BP Plc's 400,780
barrel-per-day Texas City, Texas, refinery.
* Brent crude for December was down 12 cents at
$108.96 a barrel.
* Millions of people were left reeling in the aftermath of
the whipping winds and heavy rains of the massive storm on
Tuesday, as New York City and many parts of the eastern United
States struggled with flooding and extensive power outages.
* The second-largest refinery on the U.S. East Coast
suffered some flooding and a power outage from Hurricane Sandy,
and two smaller plants also lost power, as glitches threatened
to slow the recovery in fuel supplies disrupted by the massive
storm.
* Hurricane Sandy slowed or shut a half-dozen U.S. nuclear
power plants, while the nation's oldest facility declared a rare
"alert" after the record storm surge pushed flood waters high
enough to endanger a key cooling system.
* U.S. crude oil inventories rose slightly more than
expected last week while distillate inventories dropped sharply
even as refinery operations jumped, data from the American
Petroleum Institute showed. Crude inventories increased by 2.1
million barrels in the week to Oct. 26, according to the API.
* The U.S. Energy Department delayed its weekly petroleum
inventory report by a day due to Hurricane Sandy.
* Spain has become a net diesel exporter for the first time
on record this year as demand has collapsed at home and major
refinery upgrades have boosted production capacity, the
country's strategic oil reserves corporation (CORES) said.
MARKETS NEWS
* World shares rose modestly in subdued trading on Tuesday
as investors and traders readied for U.S. markets to reopen
after a massive storm that wrought destruction across the
eastern United States.
* The yen drifted off a one-week high against the dollar on
Wednesday thanks to a general improvement in risk appetite,
paring gains made after the Bank of Japan balked at delivering
bolder action to kickstart growth.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
- 0700 GMT Germany September retail sales
- 1345 GMT U.S. Chicago Oct PMI
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)