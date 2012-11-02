SINGAPORE Nov 2 U.S. crude futures hovered near
$87 a barrel on Friday, on track to post their first weekly rise
in three weeks, supported by an unexpected drop in crude
inventories and positive economic data that may lead to better
fuel demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for December delivery had edged down 20
cents to $86.89 a barrel by 2359 GMT.
* Crude stocks fell unexpectedly last week as imports
dropped sharply, while oil product inventories were mixed as
refinery utilization rose, the U.S. Energy Information
Administration reported on Thursday.
Crude stocks dropped by 2.05 million barrels in the week to
Oct. 26, the government figures showed. That compared with
analyst forecasts in a Reuters poll for a rise of 1.5 million
barrels.
* U.S. gasoline futures for December edged down 0.28
percent to $2.6261 a gallon after a higher than expected rise in
inventories last week. The contract settled 0.33 cent higher on
Thursday.
* Rescuers searched flooded homes for survivors, drivers
lined up for hours to get scarce gasoline and millions remained
without power on Thursday as New York City and nearby towns
struggled to recover from one of the biggest storms ever to hit
the United States.
* Logistical problems caused by power failures and
navigational hazards from storm Sandy continued to roil New York
Harbor on Thursday, threatening widespread delays in fuel
deliveries off the New York Mercantile Exchange's futures
contracts.
* Enterprise Product Partners, expects the capacity of the
Seaway pipeline to increase to about 850,000 bpd of capacity in
2014, moving more crude out of the oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma
to the refineries Gulf Coast. This will ease inventory pressure
at the delivery point for West Texas Intermediate crude futures
and could narrow the price gap between WTI and Brent.
* A trade source said on Thursday that the Buzzard oilfield
in the North Sea would begin to restart that day, which could
add to supplies of the most important of the North Sea crudes
that underpin the Brent oil benchmark.
MARKETS NEWS
* Global stocks gained on Thursday on an improving U.S. jobs
picture and data that showed China's economy regaining some
traction, while U.S. crude futures were supported by the
economic news and potential storm-related supply disruptions.
* U.S. companies added jobs in October at the fastest pace
in eight months, a sign of modest healing in the labor market
just days before a presidential election that could hinge on the
economy.
* Asia's large economies started to pick up steam last month
after a year of slower growth, surveys showed on Thursday, while
U.S. manufacturing showed modest improvement.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday:
- U.S. October non-farm payrolls at 1230 GMT
- U.S. CFTC weekly commitment of traders data 1930 GMT
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)