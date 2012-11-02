SINGAPORE Nov 2 U.S. crude futures hovered near $87 a barrel on Friday, on track to post their first weekly rise in three weeks, supported by an unexpected drop in crude inventories and positive economic data that may lead to better fuel demand.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for December delivery had edged down 20 cents to $86.89 a barrel by 2359 GMT.

* Crude stocks fell unexpectedly last week as imports dropped sharply, while oil product inventories were mixed as refinery utilization rose, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday.

Crude stocks dropped by 2.05 million barrels in the week to Oct. 26, the government figures showed. That compared with analyst forecasts in a Reuters poll for a rise of 1.5 million barrels.

* U.S. gasoline futures for December edged down 0.28 percent to $2.6261 a gallon after a higher than expected rise in inventories last week. The contract settled 0.33 cent higher on Thursday.

* Rescuers searched flooded homes for survivors, drivers lined up for hours to get scarce gasoline and millions remained without power on Thursday as New York City and nearby towns struggled to recover from one of the biggest storms ever to hit the United States.

* Logistical problems caused by power failures and navigational hazards from storm Sandy continued to roil New York Harbor on Thursday, threatening widespread delays in fuel deliveries off the New York Mercantile Exchange's futures contracts.

* Enterprise Product Partners, expects the capacity of the Seaway pipeline to increase to about 850,000 bpd of capacity in 2014, moving more crude out of the oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma to the refineries Gulf Coast. This will ease inventory pressure at the delivery point for West Texas Intermediate crude futures and could narrow the price gap between WTI and Brent.

* A trade source said on Thursday that the Buzzard oilfield in the North Sea would begin to restart that day, which could add to supplies of the most important of the North Sea crudes that underpin the Brent oil benchmark.

MARKETS NEWS

* Global stocks gained on Thursday on an improving U.S. jobs picture and data that showed China's economy regaining some traction, while U.S. crude futures were supported by the economic news and potential storm-related supply disruptions.

* U.S. companies added jobs in October at the fastest pace in eight months, a sign of modest healing in the labor market just days before a presidential election that could hinge on the economy.

* Asia's large economies started to pick up steam last month after a year of slower growth, surveys showed on Thursday, while U.S. manufacturing showed modest improvement.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

- U.S. October non-farm payrolls at 1230 GMT

- U.S. CFTC weekly commitment of traders data 1930 GMT

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)