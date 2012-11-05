PERTH Nov 5 U.S. crude futures hovered just
under $85 a barrel in early Asian trading on Monday, as
investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. elections on
Tuesday.
President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney
were locked in a dead heat in the White House race, at a time
when global markets are worried about U.S. budget uncertainty
with looming spending cuts and tax hikes threatening to push the
world's biggest economy back into
recession.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for December delivery rose 1 cents at
0116 GMT, after settling lower in New York on Friday.
* Brent oil could fall further to $104.45 per
barrel, a Reuters technical analysis showed Monday.
* Finance chiefs of leading economies pressed the United
States on Sunday to avert a rush of spending cuts and tax hikes
that could hurt global output next year at the G20 meeting in
Mexico City, though some countries still saw Europe's debt
crisis as the No. 1 danger.
* Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has raised its Arab Light
crude price for Asian buyers in November by 20 cents,
state-owned company Saudi Aramco said on Sunday.
* The bullish money held by hedge funds and other big
speculators in U.S. commodities fell by $8 billion this week --
the biggest weekly decline in nearly six months -- after
Hurricane Sandy's devastating hit on the U.S. East Coast, data
showed on Friday.
* Fuel shortages and power outages lingered nearly a week
after one of the worst storms in U.S. history flooded homes in
coastal neighborhoods, leaving many without heat and in need of
shelter.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares fell on Monday, tracking a sell-off in global
shares late last week, as investors continued to shed risk ahead
of the closely fought U.S. presidential election and looked past
a strong U.S. jobs data to fragile economic growth worldwide.
* The U.S. dollar hovered around two-month highs against a
basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday as investors sought
the safe-haven currency given uncertainty surrounding the U.S.
presidential election.
* Gold nudged up on Monday, recovering after
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data dampened hopes for
additional monetary easing and sent gold to a two-month low in
the previous session.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday:
1600 U.S. ISM N-Mfg PMI Oct
1600 U.S. ISM N-Mfg Bus Act Oct
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Richard Pullin)