PERTH Nov 6 U.S. crude futures were steady at just over $85.60 per barrel in early Asian trading on Tuesday, supported by strong gasoline futures and tensions in the Middle East, although investors were cautious ahead of the U.S. election later in the day.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for December delivery had slipped 4 cents to $85.61 per barrel by 0106 GMT, after settling higher in New York on Monday.

* Brent crude stood at $107.66 per barrel, after settling at $107.73 on Monday.

* All eyes are on the U.S. presidential election, as President Barack Obama and Republican candidate Mitt Romney engaged in frantic last-minute campaigns in a sprint through swing states.

* A Reuters poll showed the two locked in a dead heat, although the President has a slight edge in pivotal states.

* Obama is seen more supportive of stimulus measures, while additional monetary easing may be out of question if Romney won, analysts have said.

* An Islamist suicide car bomber killed at least 50 Syrian security men in Hama province on Monday, an opposition group said, in what would be one of the bloodiest single attacks on President Bashar al-Assad's forces in the 20-month-old uprising.

* U.S. December RBOB gasoline futures rallied 4.66 cents to settle at $2.6202 a gallon as companies supplying hurricane-hit states in the U.S. restored more operations, helping to push oil prices up on Monday.

* The energy network recovery from Hurricane Sandy continued in New York and New Jersey via barges and restarted pipelines. Miles-long gasoline lines that infuriated drivers over the weekend ebbed on Monday. Many of the fuel terminals that dot the harbour resumed service, although at least 10 of them remained shut.

* International lenders and Greece are on track to reach a deal to unfreeze emergency lending to Athens at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Nov. 12, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Monday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares steadied on Tuesday with investor risk appetite curbed by uncertainty over the outcome of the U.S. election and renewed doubts over Greece's political ability to push fiscal reforms.

* The euro languished at eight-week lows versus the greenback on Tuesday, having fallen broadly as the Greek parliament vote on a new austerity package loomed.

* Gold traded steady on Tuesday as investors awaited potential policy spinoffs from the U.S. presidential.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

0330 Australia RBA cash rate Nov

0858 Euro zone Markit Services PMI Oct

1000 Euro zone Producer prices Sep

1100 Germany Industrial orders Sep

1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales

1355 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales

2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Joseph Radford)