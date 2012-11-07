PERTH Nov 7 U.S. crude futures fell to nearly
$88 per barrel in early Asian trading on Wednesday, reversing a
U.S. election day rally in oil prices as investors waited for
voting returns in the world's biggest economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for December delivery fell 78 cents to
$87.93 per barrel by 0106 GMT, after rallying to $88.71 per
barrel in New York on Tuesday.
* Brent oil faces resistance at $111.36 per barrel,
and may retrace to $110.30 before clearing this barrier and
rising more to $112.91.
* The White House race was drawing to a conclusion, with
President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney
still neck-and-neck in the race. The first clues to who will win
could come once results are in from the swing states of Virginia
and Florida and, even more importantly, Ohio. Polls in all three
closed at 8 p.m. EST (0100 GMT) and could provide an early clue
since Romney needs all three to win the presidency.
* A rally in U.S. stocks, spurred as some investors made
bets that Republican challenger Mitt Romney could pull off a
victory in the presidential vote, bolstered oil prices in New
York on Tuesday.
* U.S. gasoline futures also pushed higher as the effort to
restart the New York Harbor energy network after Hurricane Sandy
hit a bump on Monday when Phillips 66 said its Bayway
refinery in Linden, New Jersey, will take two to three weeks to
resume operations.
* U.S. crude oil inventories fell 27,000 barrels in the week
to Nov. 2, the American Petroleum Institute said in a weekly
report released late on Tuesday, against expectations crude
stocks would be higher.
* Ahead of the report, U.S. crude oil inventories were
forecasted to have risen 1.8 million barrels, while gasoline and
distillate stocks were expected to have dropped, a Reuters
survey of analysts showed on Tuesday.
* The Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release
the government's weekly oil data at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on
Wednesday.
* Tensions in the Middle East continued, with bombs
exploding in three districts of the Syrian capital Damascus on
Tuesday, killing and wounding dozens, and gunmen shot dead the
brother of the parliament speaker in the latest rebel attack on
a figure associated with the ruling elite.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares were steady on Wednesday as investors hoped
for a decisive result in a close-fought U.S. presidential
election, with early counting underway and voting continuing in
crucial swing states which will decide the outcome.
* The U.S. dollar was a touch softer in Asia on Wednesday,
having retreated from a two-month high as markets awaited the
outcome of the presidential election, while the Aussie dollar
stood out with broad gains after interest rates at home were
left steady.
* Gold edged lower on Wednesday, shaving off some of its
nearly 2 percent gains in the previous session, with investors
awaiting the outcome of a neck-and-neck U.S. presidential
election.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
1000 Euro zone Retail sales Sep
1100 Germany Industrial output Sep
1530 U.S. EIA petroleum status report
2000 U.S. Consumer credit Sep
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Richard Pullin)