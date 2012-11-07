PERTH Nov 7 U.S. crude futures fell to nearly $88 per barrel in early Asian trading on Wednesday, reversing a U.S. election day rally in oil prices as investors waited for voting returns in the world's biggest economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for December delivery fell 78 cents to $87.93 per barrel by 0106 GMT, after rallying to $88.71 per barrel in New York on Tuesday.

* Brent oil faces resistance at $111.36 per barrel, and may retrace to $110.30 before clearing this barrier and rising more to $112.91.

* The White House race was drawing to a conclusion, with President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney still neck-and-neck in the race. The first clues to who will win could come once results are in from the swing states of Virginia and Florida and, even more importantly, Ohio. Polls in all three closed at 8 p.m. EST (0100 GMT) and could provide an early clue since Romney needs all three to win the presidency.

* A rally in U.S. stocks, spurred as some investors made bets that Republican challenger Mitt Romney could pull off a victory in the presidential vote, bolstered oil prices in New York on Tuesday.

* U.S. gasoline futures also pushed higher as the effort to restart the New York Harbor energy network after Hurricane Sandy hit a bump on Monday when Phillips 66 said its Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey, will take two to three weeks to resume operations.

* U.S. crude oil inventories fell 27,000 barrels in the week to Nov. 2, the American Petroleum Institute said in a weekly report released late on Tuesday, against expectations crude stocks would be higher.

* Ahead of the report, U.S. crude oil inventories were forecasted to have risen 1.8 million barrels, while gasoline and distillate stocks were expected to have dropped, a Reuters survey of analysts showed on Tuesday.

* The Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release the government's weekly oil data at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Wednesday.

* Tensions in the Middle East continued, with bombs exploding in three districts of the Syrian capital Damascus on Tuesday, killing and wounding dozens, and gunmen shot dead the brother of the parliament speaker in the latest rebel attack on a figure associated with the ruling elite.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares were steady on Wednesday as investors hoped for a decisive result in a close-fought U.S. presidential election, with early counting underway and voting continuing in crucial swing states which will decide the outcome.

* The U.S. dollar was a touch softer in Asia on Wednesday, having retreated from a two-month high as markets awaited the outcome of the presidential election, while the Aussie dollar stood out with broad gains after interest rates at home were left steady.

* Gold edged lower on Wednesday, shaving off some of its nearly 2 percent gains in the previous session, with investors awaiting the outcome of a neck-and-neck U.S. presidential election.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

1000 Euro zone Retail sales Sep

1100 Germany Industrial output Sep

1530 U.S. EIA petroleum status report

2000 U.S. Consumer credit Sep (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Richard Pullin)