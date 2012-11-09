PERTH Nov 9 U.S. crude futures slipped to near
$85 a barrel in Asian trading on Friday, as concerns about the
economy in both the United States and Europe continued to dampen
investor sentiment.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for December delivery fell 6 cents to
$85.03 per barrel by 0054 GMT, after settling higher on Thursday
in New York.
* Investors were still focused on the economic headwinds
facing the United States, the world's largest economy. Newly
re-elected President Barack Obama is facing scheduled tax
increases and spending cuts that could crush the U.S. economic
recovery if it kicks in at the start of next
year.
* The International Monetary Fund on Thursday urged the
United States to quickly reach an agreement on a permanent fix
to avoid automatic tax hikes and spending cuts, saying a
stop-gap solution could be harmful to the global economy.
* Europe's economy was also a concern for investors. The
euro zone economy shows little sign of recovering before the
year-end despite easing financial market conditions, European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday, leaving
open the possiblity of an interest rate cut in the months
ahead.
* The U.S. trade deficit unexpectedly narrowed in September
as exports rose sharply, suggesting global demand for U.S. goods
was holding up despite Europe's debt crisis.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits fell last week, a sign the labor market's slow recovery
was gaining traction although a severe storm distorted the data.
* The U.S. Northeast on Thursday dug out from a snowstorm
that hammered a region struggling to recover from the
devastation of Superstorm Sandy, as local governments expanded
gasoline rationing in the face of shortages that may last for
weeks.
* Investors were also monitoring the once in a decade
leadership change in China, the world's No. 2 energy consumer.
President Hu Jintao warned China's incoming leaders on Thursday
that corruption threatened the ruling Communist Party and the
state, but said the party must stay in charge as it battles
growing social unrest.
* President Bashar al-Assad said he would "live and die" in
Syria and warned that any Western invasion to topple him would
have catastrophic consequences for the Middle East and beyond.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares fell further on Friday, weighed down by
worries over the risk of a recession in the world's largest
economy as the United States faces a looming fiscal crisis,
while Europe still awaits a bailout for Greece, keeping investor
risk appetite subdued.
* The euro buckled near a two-month low against the dollar
on Friday after European Central Bank president Mario Draghi
said he saw few signs of recovery in the euro zone economy.
* Gold rose to three-week highs on Thursday as investors
continued to bet on easier U.S. fiscal policy following
President Obama's victory, and prices also got a bounce from
fears about increased tensions between the United States and
Iran.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
0130 China CPI Oct
0130 China PPI Oct
0500 Japan Consumer confidence index Oct
0530 China Industrial output Oct
0530 China Retail sales Oct
0530 China Urban investment Oct
0745 France Industrial output Sep
0900 Italy Industrial output Sep
1230 U.S. Import/Export prices Oct
1330 U.S. World Agricultural Supply and Demand Report
1455 U.S. TR/Univ of Michigan consumer sentiment
2130 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
:: OPEC OPEC Monthly Report Oct
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Richard Pullin)