PERTH Nov 9 U.S. crude futures slipped to near $85 a barrel in Asian trading on Friday, as concerns about the economy in both the United States and Europe continued to dampen investor sentiment.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for December delivery fell 6 cents to $85.03 per barrel by 0054 GMT, after settling higher on Thursday in New York.

* Investors were still focused on the economic headwinds facing the United States, the world's largest economy. Newly re-elected President Barack Obama is facing scheduled tax increases and spending cuts that could crush the U.S. economic recovery if it kicks in at the start of next year.

* The International Monetary Fund on Thursday urged the United States to quickly reach an agreement on a permanent fix to avoid automatic tax hikes and spending cuts, saying a stop-gap solution could be harmful to the global economy.

* Europe's economy was also a concern for investors. The euro zone economy shows little sign of recovering before the year-end despite easing financial market conditions, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday, leaving open the possiblity of an interest rate cut in the months ahead.

* The U.S. trade deficit unexpectedly narrowed in September as exports rose sharply, suggesting global demand for U.S. goods was holding up despite Europe's debt crisis.

* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, a sign the labor market's slow recovery was gaining traction although a severe storm distorted the data.

* The U.S. Northeast on Thursday dug out from a snowstorm that hammered a region struggling to recover from the devastation of Superstorm Sandy, as local governments expanded gasoline rationing in the face of shortages that may last for weeks.

* Investors were also monitoring the once in a decade leadership change in China, the world's No. 2 energy consumer. President Hu Jintao warned China's incoming leaders on Thursday that corruption threatened the ruling Communist Party and the state, but said the party must stay in charge as it battles growing social unrest.

* President Bashar al-Assad said he would "live and die" in Syria and warned that any Western invasion to topple him would have catastrophic consequences for the Middle East and beyond.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares fell further on Friday, weighed down by worries over the risk of a recession in the world's largest economy as the United States faces a looming fiscal crisis, while Europe still awaits a bailout for Greece, keeping investor risk appetite subdued.

* The euro buckled near a two-month low against the dollar on Friday after European Central Bank president Mario Draghi said he saw few signs of recovery in the euro zone economy.

* Gold rose to three-week highs on Thursday as investors continued to bet on easier U.S. fiscal policy following President Obama's victory, and prices also got a bounce from fears about increased tensions between the United States and Iran.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

0130 China CPI Oct

0130 China PPI Oct

0500 Japan Consumer confidence index Oct

0530 China Industrial output Oct

0530 China Retail sales Oct

0530 China Urban investment Oct

0745 France Industrial output Sep

0900 Italy Industrial output Sep

1230 U.S. Import/Export prices Oct

1330 U.S. World Agricultural Supply and Demand Report

1455 U.S. TR/Univ of Michigan consumer sentiment

2130 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data

:: OPEC OPEC Monthly Report Oct (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Richard Pullin)