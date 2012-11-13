TOKYO Nov 13 U.S. crude futures fell for a second session on Tuesday to trade above $85 a barrel, pressured by worries about the U.S. recovery being thrown into disarray by the threat of looming U.S. tax increases and spending cuts -- the so-called fiscal cliff.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for December delivery was down 15 cents at $85.42 a barrel by 0001 GMT, after settling down 50 cents at $85.57 on Monday.

* London Brent crude for December delivery was untraded yet, after settling down 33 cents at $109.07.

* Tensions in the Middle East, including the West's standoff with Iran over the OPEC nation's nuclear program, have lifted oil throughout the year, while worries about the impact of the struggling global economy on fuel demand have pushed prices down.

* Euro zone finance ministers and officials met in Brussels on Monday to discuss the debt-crisis in Greece.

While they were not expected to authorise more money for Athens, they were seen likely to discuss giving Greece two more years to meet its goals.

* Israel's army fired tank shells into Syria on Monday in response to a Syrian mortar shell that struck the Golan Heights, stirring concerns Israel could become drawn into the conflict.

* Weekly U.S. oil inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute and the U.S. Energy Information Administration, normally released on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, is delayed by a day this week due to the Veterans Day holiday.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks were little changed in a lightly traded session on Monday, with investors limiting bets ahead of what could be a drawn-out battle over the "fiscal cliff."

* The euro was unchanged against the dollar on Monday and nearing a recent two-month low in thin holiday trading, weighed down by uncertainty as to whether or not Greece will receive a new round of bailout money to help pay off its debt.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

- 1230 US NFIB business optimism/Oct

- 1245 US ICSC chain stores

- 1355 US Redbook retail sales

- 1500 US IBD economic optimism (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Davies)