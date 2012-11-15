SINGAPORE Nov 15 U.S. oil held steady above $86
a barrel after rising by the most in a week on renewed worries
of supply disruption as Israel launched a major offensive
against Palestinian militants, while a weak global economic
outlook kept gains in check.
U.S. oil traded 7 cents lower at $86.25 a barrel by
0020 GMT, after settling 94 cents higher and reversing two days
of decline. Brent December crude settled at $109.61, up
$1.35 to above the 100-day moving average of $109.50.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Israel launched a major offensive against militants in
Gaza, killing the military commander of Hamas in an air strike
and threatening an invasion of the enclave that the Islamist
group vowed would "open the gates of hell".
* The euro zone likely slipped into its second recession
since 2009 in the July-September period, as the three-year debt
crisis slowed economic growth in Germany to a crawl.
* The U.S. economy is recovering at an agonizingly slow pace
largely because its potential growth rate has been stunted by
structural shifts to its workforce and a dearth of investment,
the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said.
* Sentiment among Japanese manufacturers fell for a fourth
straight month, a Reuters poll showed, providing more evidence
that the world's third-biggest economy is slipping into
recession amid a global slowdown and tensions with China.
* U.S. crude oil inventories rose last week, while fuel
stockpiles on the East Coast dropped sharply as the region
struggled to restore operations battered by Superstorm Sandy,
data from the American Petroleum Institute showed.
MARKETS NEWS
* Japan's Nikkei share index is expected to trade in a range
on Thursday as a looming U.S. fiscal deadline that drove the
U.S. S&P 500 to a near four-month closing low tempered the
benefit of a weaker yen to Japanese exporters.
* The euro edged higher against the U.S. dollar on
Wednesday, snapping a five-day losing streak, as worries about
debt-laden Spain and Greece eased temporarily and after some
Federal Reserve officials discussed the need for more bond
buying.
* U.S. stocks slid on Wednesday with declines accelerating
after President Barack Obama set up a drawn-out fight over the
fiscal cliff when he stuck to his pledge to raise taxes on the
wealthy, and as violence increased in the Middle East.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
- 0630 France Q3 GDP
- 0700 Germany Q3 GDP
- 0900 Italy Q3 GDP
- 1000 Euro zone Q3 GDP
- 1330 U.S. Inflation Oct
- 1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Nov
- 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
- 1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index Nov
(Reporting by Manash Goswami Editing by Eric Meijer)