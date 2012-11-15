SINGAPORE Nov 15 U.S. oil held steady above $86 a barrel after rising by the most in a week on renewed worries of supply disruption as Israel launched a major offensive against Palestinian militants, while a weak global economic outlook kept gains in check.

U.S. oil traded 7 cents lower at $86.25 a barrel by 0020 GMT, after settling 94 cents higher and reversing two days of decline. Brent December crude settled at $109.61, up $1.35 to above the 100-day moving average of $109.50.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Israel launched a major offensive against militants in Gaza, killing the military commander of Hamas in an air strike and threatening an invasion of the enclave that the Islamist group vowed would "open the gates of hell".

* The euro zone likely slipped into its second recession since 2009 in the July-September period, as the three-year debt crisis slowed economic growth in Germany to a crawl.

* The U.S. economy is recovering at an agonizingly slow pace largely because its potential growth rate has been stunted by structural shifts to its workforce and a dearth of investment, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said.

* Sentiment among Japanese manufacturers fell for a fourth straight month, a Reuters poll showed, providing more evidence that the world's third-biggest economy is slipping into recession amid a global slowdown and tensions with China.

* U.S. crude oil inventories rose last week, while fuel stockpiles on the East Coast dropped sharply as the region struggled to restore operations battered by Superstorm Sandy, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed.

MARKETS NEWS

* Japan's Nikkei share index is expected to trade in a range on Thursday as a looming U.S. fiscal deadline that drove the U.S. S&P 500 to a near four-month closing low tempered the benefit of a weaker yen to Japanese exporters.

* The euro edged higher against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, snapping a five-day losing streak, as worries about debt-laden Spain and Greece eased temporarily and after some Federal Reserve officials discussed the need for more bond buying.

* U.S. stocks slid on Wednesday with declines accelerating after President Barack Obama set up a drawn-out fight over the fiscal cliff when he stuck to his pledge to raise taxes on the wealthy, and as violence increased in the Middle East.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

- 0630 France Q3 GDP

- 0700 Germany Q3 GDP

- 0900 Italy Q3 GDP

- 1000 Euro zone Q3 GDP

- 1330 U.S. Inflation Oct

- 1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Nov

- 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

- 1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index Nov (Reporting by Manash Goswami Editing by Eric Meijer)