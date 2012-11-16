SINGAPORE Nov 16 U.S. crude was little changed
in early Asian trade on Friday as a worsening global economic
outlook weighed on the market, while a showdown between Israel
and the Palestinians stoked worries about supply, keeping the
contract above $85 a barrel.
U.S. crude had slipped 5 cents to $85.40 a barrel by
0025 GMT, after sliding 87 cents on Thursday.
The December Brent contract, which expired on
Thursday, settled up $1.37 at $110.98 a barrel. The more
actively traded January contract, which becomes the front month
on Friday, dipped 47 cents to settle at $108.01 a barrel.
FUNDAMENTALS
* As President Barack Obama and congressional leaders
prepared for budget and tax talks on Friday aimed at preventing
the U.S. economy from falling back into recession next year,
Democrats and Republicans dug in on their long-held opposing
positions.
* Superstorm Sandy drove a surge in new claims for U.S.
jobless benefits last week and hurt factory activity in the
mid-Atlantic region in November, signs it could deal a
substantial blow to economic growth in the fourth quarter.
* Japan's government cut its view of the economy for a
fourth straight month in November, marking the longest such
sequence since the 2008-09 financial crisis and underlining the
view that the country is slipping back into recession as the
global slowdown bites.
* Two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip targeted Tel Aviv on
Thursday in the first attack on Israel's commercial capital in
20 years, raising the stakes in a showdown between Israel and
the Palestinians that is moving towards all-out war.
* U.S. crude inventories rose last week while gasoline and
distillate stockpiles fell along the East Coast where the fuel
distribution system was still recovering from Hurricane Sandy,
according to U.S. government data released Thursday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Japan's Nikkei share average is set to extend gains on
Friday helped by ongoing expectations of further easing in
monetary policy, but gains may be limited as investors remain
wary of the U.S. fiscal tussle.
* U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday, while
retailer Wal-Mart tumbled after disappointing sales.
* The yen lost more than 1 percent of its value against the
dollar for a second straight session on Thursday, hitting its
lowest in nearly seven months.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Joseph Radford)