SINGAPORE Nov 16 U.S. crude was little changed in early Asian trade on Friday as a worsening global economic outlook weighed on the market, while a showdown between Israel and the Palestinians stoked worries about supply, keeping the contract above $85 a barrel.

U.S. crude had slipped 5 cents to $85.40 a barrel by 0025 GMT, after sliding 87 cents on Thursday.

The December Brent contract, which expired on Thursday, settled up $1.37 at $110.98 a barrel. The more actively traded January contract, which becomes the front month on Friday, dipped 47 cents to settle at $108.01 a barrel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* As President Barack Obama and congressional leaders prepared for budget and tax talks on Friday aimed at preventing the U.S. economy from falling back into recession next year, Democrats and Republicans dug in on their long-held opposing positions.

* Superstorm Sandy drove a surge in new claims for U.S. jobless benefits last week and hurt factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region in November, signs it could deal a substantial blow to economic growth in the fourth quarter.

* Japan's government cut its view of the economy for a fourth straight month in November, marking the longest such sequence since the 2008-09 financial crisis and underlining the view that the country is slipping back into recession as the global slowdown bites.

* Two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip targeted Tel Aviv on Thursday in the first attack on Israel's commercial capital in 20 years, raising the stakes in a showdown between Israel and the Palestinians that is moving towards all-out war.

* U.S. crude inventories rose last week while gasoline and distillate stockpiles fell along the East Coast where the fuel distribution system was still recovering from Hurricane Sandy, according to U.S. government data released Thursday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Japan's Nikkei share average is set to extend gains on Friday helped by ongoing expectations of further easing in monetary policy, but gains may be limited as investors remain wary of the U.S. fiscal tussle.

* U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday, while retailer Wal-Mart tumbled after disappointing sales.

* The yen lost more than 1 percent of its value against the dollar for a second straight session on Thursday, hitting its lowest in nearly seven months.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

- 0900 Euro zone Current account balance Sep

- 0900 Italy Trade balance Sep

- 1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Sep

- 1415 U.S. Industrial production Oct

(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Joseph Radford)