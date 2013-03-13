SINGAPORE, March 13 U.S. crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday on a surprise fall stockpiles in the world's largest oil consumer the United States, gaining for a fifth day in the longest daily winning streak since mid-December.

U.S. oil gained 19 cents to $92.73 a barrel by 0015 GMT, after ending 48 cents higher. Brent inched 7 cents higher to $92.72, after settling 57 cents lower.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude and refined fuel inventories fell last week as crude imports decreased and refineries processed less, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed. Crude inventories fell by 1.4 million barrels compared with analyst expectations for a 2.3 million barrel rise.

* The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) cut its 2013 world oil demand forecast slightly in its monthly report, but also cut the forecast for non-OPEC output.

* President Barack Obama's charm offensive to end Washington's budget wars hit a bump on Tuesday when Republicans and Democrats in Congress offered up vastly different plans to slash long-term deficits.

* South Sudan said on Tuesday it would be ready to restart oil production within three weeks after finalising a deal to resolve bitter border and security disputes with its neighbour and long-time foe Sudan.

* Oil majors Total and Royal Dutch Shell said a three-day-old strike by the oil workers' union in Gabon has not affected their operations, despite union reports to the contrary.

MARKETS NEWS

* Gold had its biggest gain in two weeks on Tuesday after a top European Central Bank official said the euro zone crisis was not over, and copper and other base metals rallied too, sending commodities higher for a third day in a row.

* The iconic Dow eked out another all-time record high on Tuesday but global equity markets slid, while the yen rose from a 3-1/2-year low against the U.S. dollar for the first time in a week.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

- 1000 Euro zone Industrial production

- 1230 U.S. Import/export prices

- 1230 U.S. Retail sales

- 1400 U.S. Business inventories

- 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report

- 1800 U.S. Federal budget (Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Ed Davies)