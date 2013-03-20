SINGAPORE, March 20 U.S. crude steadied above
$92 a barrel on Wednesday after posting its biggest daily loss
in nearly a month in the previous session, although uncertainty
in the euro zone after Cyprus' rejection of bailout terms is
expected to keep a lid on prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for April delivery inched up 4 cents to
$92.20 a barrel by 0006 GMT after a 1.7 percent loss on Tuesday,
the biggest daily fall since February.
* Brent crude for May delivery edged up 12 cents to
$107.57 after a near 2 percent drop to a three-month low on
Tuesday. The price fall was the largest for front-month Brent
since November.
* The spread between Brent and West Texas Intermediate
narrowed to $14.61 at one point during Tuesday's trading, the
narrowest level since mid-January CL-LCO1=R.
* Cyprus overwhelmingly rejected a proposed levy on bank
deposits as a condition for a European bailout on Tuesday,
throwing international efforts to rescue the latest casualty of
the euro zone debt crisis into disarray.
* In the United States, the Federal Reserve will conclude a
policy meeting later on Wednesday that could provide some clues
on whether it will scale back its accommodative monetary stance.
* Investors are also eyeing weekly oil inventories data from
the U.S. Energy Information Administration for demand cues at
the world's largest oil consumer.
* U.S. fuel stocks data released by industry group the
American Petroleum Institute (API) late on Tuesday showed U.S.
crude stocks fell by 413,000 barrels last week.
* The European Union failed to reach agreement on Tuesday on
a planned law that would require oil, gas and mining companies
to declare payments to governments.
* Syria's government and rebels accused each other of
launching a deadly chemical attack near the northern city of
Aleppo on Tuesday in what would, if confirmed, be the first use
of such weapons in the two-year conflict.
MARKETS NEWS
* Global stock markets fell on Tuesday, extending the
previous day's decline as investors continued to fret about
Cyprus and the possible effect on the euro zone should the
island nation default and its banking system collapse.
* The euro was pinned near four-month lows against the U.S.
dollar in Asia on Wednesday after Cyprus' rejection of bailout
terms.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
- 1430 GMT U.S. Weekly EIA petroleum report
- 1800 GMT U.S. Fed policy decision
- 2330 GMT Japan Reuters Tankan DI March
- 2350 GMT Japan Feb Exports
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)