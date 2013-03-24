TOKYO, March 25 U.S. crude futures stood steady near $94 a barrel on Monday as market participants waited to see whether a last-minute deal to save Cyprus from financial meltdown could be reached by the deadline later in the day.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for May delivery was unchanged at $93.71 a barrel by 2249 GMT, after settling up $1.26 on Friday on the back of firm U.S. equity markets.

* London Brent crude for May delivery was down 26 cents at $107.40 a barrel, after settling up 19 cents at $107.66.

Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R shrank to the narrowest level since July on Friday, on rising supplies of North Sea crude and as U.S. pipeline projects, including Magellan's Longhorn pipeline, are coming online to ease the glut of crude at Cushing.

* Facing a Monday deadline to avert a collapse of Cyprus's banking system, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades held fraught last-minute talks with international lenders on Sunday over terms for a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout after a first attempt collapsed last week.

Cyprus has agreed on a 20-percent levy on deposits over 100,000 euros ($130,000) at Bank of Cyprus and a 4-percent levy on deposits of the same amount at other lenders. The Central Bank of Cyprus imposed a 100-euros per day limit on withdrawals from cash machines at two biggest banks to avert a run.

* Algerian Djamel Okacha has been named as a new commander in al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), replacing Abdelhamid Abou Zeid who was killed in fighting in northern Mali, Algerian Ennahar TV said on Sunday.

* Eni declared force majeure and ordered the closure of its onshore activities in the "so-called" Swamp Area located in the Bayelsa State in Nigeria during the night between March 21 and 22.

The Italian oil group operates an output in the Swamp Area of 35-40 kboed, of which 7-8 kboed is its equity share. Recent losses due to bunkering reached peaks of 60 percent.

* Hedge funds and other large speculators raised their bets on higher U.S. crude oil prices for the second consecutive week in the seven days to March 19, regulatory data showed on Friday.

* Chevron Corp's 330,000 barrel per day (bpd) Pascagoula, Mississippi, refinery began restarting a unit on Saturday, according to a notice filed with federal pollution regulators.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks could break through to all-time closing highs next week - provided a resolution to the fiscal woes of Cyprus satisfies investors.

U.S. stocks rose on Friday on optimism that a deal to bail out Cyprus would be reached.

* The euro fell against the dollar on Monday, after posting its first weekly gain in seven weeks on hopes Cyprus will find a solution before Monday to avert a financial meltdown.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)

- 1000 Italy Flash trade balance Feb

- 1230 U.S. Chicago Fed Midwest manufacturing Jan

- 1230 U.S. National activity index Feb

- 1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index March (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)