TOKYO, March 26 U.S. crude futures were steady below $95 a barrel on Tuesday after gaining 1.2 percent a day earlier, as investors turned more cautious on fears that future bank rescues in the euro zone would come with the same stern conditions seen in Cyprus' deal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for May delivery was down 6 cents at $94.75 a barrel by 2342 GMT, after settling up $1.10 at $94.81 on Monday.

* London Brent crude for May delivery was yet to trade after settling up 51 cents at $108.17.

* Cyprus reached a deal with international lenders early on Monday, agreeing to shut down its second-largest bank and inflict heavy losses on big depositors in return for a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout.

European leaders said a chaotic national bankruptcy that might have forced Cyprus from the euro and upset Europe's economy was averted - though investors in other European banks are alarmed by the precedent of losses for depositors in Cyprus.

* Saudi Arabia's oil minister, Ali al-Naimi, said on Monday that an oil price around $100 a barrel was reasonable for consumers and producers, highlighting the top crude exporter's preferred range.

* U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles are forecast to have increased by 1.1 million barrels last week on an expected rise in imports, ahead of weekly industry data later in the day, a preliminary Reuters survey of analysts showed on Monday.

Gasoline and distillate inventories are forecast to have slipped by 1.2 million barrels each.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell on Monday on renewed concerns about the developments in Cyprus and the euro zone, which wiped away earlier gains that drove the S&P 500 index to less than a point away from its record close.

* The oil complex also came under some pressure as the euro traded near a four-month trough against the dollar early in Asia on Tuesday on concerns about Cyprus' deal and its impact to the euro zone.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Davies)