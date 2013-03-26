TOKYO, March 26 U.S. crude futures were steady
below $95 a barrel on Tuesday after gaining 1.2 percent a day
earlier, as investors turned more cautious on fears that future
bank rescues in the euro zone would come with the same stern
conditions seen in Cyprus' deal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for May delivery was down 6 cents at
$94.75 a barrel by 2342 GMT, after settling up $1.10 at $94.81
on Monday.
* London Brent crude for May delivery was yet to
trade after settling up 51 cents at $108.17.
* Cyprus reached a deal with international lenders early on
Monday, agreeing to shut down its second-largest bank and
inflict heavy losses on big depositors in return for a 10
billion euro ($13 billion) bailout.
European leaders said a chaotic national bankruptcy that
might have forced Cyprus from the euro and upset Europe's
economy was averted - though investors in other European banks
are alarmed by the precedent of losses for depositors in Cyprus.
* Saudi Arabia's oil minister, Ali al-Naimi, said on Monday
that an oil price around $100 a barrel was reasonable for
consumers and producers, highlighting the top crude exporter's
preferred range.
* U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles are forecast to have
increased by 1.1 million barrels last week on an expected rise
in imports, ahead of weekly industry data later in the day, a
preliminary Reuters survey of analysts showed on Monday.
Gasoline and distillate inventories are forecast to have
slipped by 1.2 million barrels each.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday on renewed concerns about the
developments in Cyprus and the euro zone, which wiped away
earlier gains that drove the S&P 500 index to less than a point
away from its record close.
* The oil complex also came under some pressure as the euro
traded near a four-month trough against the dollar early in Asia
on Tuesday on concerns about Cyprus' deal and its impact to the
euro zone.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
0745 France Consumer confidence
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1230 U.S. Durable goods orders
1300 U.S. CaseShiller home price index
1400 U.S. New home sales
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Davies)