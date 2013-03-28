TOKYO, March 28 U.S. crude futures hovered above $96 a barrel early on Thursday as markets awaited the reopening of banks in Cyprus to an expected flood of depositors after a harsh rescue deal to avert financial collapse.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for May delivery was up 9 cents at $96.67 a barrel by 0002 GMT. The contract rose 24 cents on Wednesday to settle at $96.58 a barrel, having traded from $95.58 to $96.84, which was the highest intraday price in five weeks.

* London Brent crude for May delivery was up 16 cents at $109.85, after finishing 33 cents higher at $109.69 a barrel the previous session.

* Cyprus trucked out cash for its banks on Wednesday night to prepare them to reopen to a siege by anxious depositors, with tough controls imposed on the use of currency to avert a bank run as a result of its strict rescue deal.

The Central Bank said banks would open their doors at midday (1000 GMT) on Thursday after nearly two weeks when Cypriots could get cash only through limited ATM withdrawals, while the government hashed out the rescue to stave off financial ruin.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks rebounded from early declines to close little changed on Wednesday.

* The euro languished at four-month lows early in Asia on Thursday, having suffered a further setback as a rise in Italy's funding costs weighed on markets already fretting about the Cyprus rescue deal.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)

0700 Germany Retail sales

0855 Germany Unemployment rate

0900 EZ M3 money supply

0900 Italy Business confidence

1230 U.S. Final Q4 GDP

1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

