SINGAPORE, April 1 U.S. crude futures steadied
after a softer dollar pushed them to six-week highs on Monday,
with investors waiting for Chinese manufacturing data for signs
on the economic health of the world's second-largest oil
consumer.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for May delivery hit an early peak of
$97.80 a barrel, its highest since Feb. 13. By 0038 GMT, it was
little changed at $97.04 versus Thursday's settlement of $97.23.
U.S. markets were shut on Friday for the Easter holiday.
* West Texas Intermediate crude ended the first quarter with
a nearly 6 percent gain, mostly spurred by upbeat U.S. data
suggesting that the world's top economy and oil user is on the
road to recovery.
* Brent crude was largely steady at $109.90 a
barrel, after slipping 1 percent in January-March.
* China's factory activity likely expanded at its fastest
rate in 11 months in March, with an anticipated pick-up in both
domestic and external demand set to bolster the case that its
economic recovery is gathering pace, not simply stabilising, a
Reuters poll found.
* Japanese business sentiment improved in the first three
months of 2013 after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's aggressive
monetary and fiscal policy prescriptions helped to weaken the
yen and bolster share prices.
* South Korea's manufacturing activity expanded in March at
the strongest rate in a year as new export orders picked up,
suggesting that the economy is starting to recover.
* Exxon Mobil continued cleanup of a pipeline spill
that spewed thousands of barrels of heavy Canadian crude in
Arkansas as opponents of oil sands development latched on to the
incident to attack plans to build the Keystone XL line.
* The United States sent F-22 stealth fighter jets to South
Korea to join military drills aimed at underscoring the U.S.
commitment to defend Seoul in the face of an intensifying
campaign of threats from North Korea.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares and the euro were steady but trading remained
subdued with some Asian markets, including Australia and Hong
Kong, and Europe still closed for Easter holidays.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0100 China Official manufacturing PMI
0145 China HSBC final manufacturing PMI
1400 U.S. Construction spending
1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing index
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)