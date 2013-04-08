SEOUL, April 8 U.S. crude steadied below $93 per barrel on Monday, retaining most of its steep losses from the previous week as poor jobs data fuelled worries about demand from the world's top oil consumer.

The market is now eyeing Japan's super-loose monetary policy and its impact on demand for oil from the world's third largest economy for more trading cues.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude gained 7 cents a barrel at $92.77 as of 0105 GMT, after dropping to a two-week low of $91.91 in the previous session. The prices dropped by almost 5 percent last week, its biggest weekly loss since September.

* Brent crude futures for May delivery rose 25 cents a barrel at $104.37 a barrel, after hitting an eight-month low on Friday on the weak U.S. jobs data.

* The U.S. Labor Department reported that employers added just 88,000 jobs in March, the slowest pace of hiring in nine months. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 200,000 increase in U.S. jobs.

* The Bank of Japan is expected to buy 1.2 trillion yen ($12.28 billion) in Japanese government bonds next week with over five years remaining to maturity as it begins a new monetary-easing scheme, the Nikkei business daily said.

* The head of the International Monetary Fund hailed Japan's unprecedented monetary policy boost this week as a welcome support for a world economy that she said has improved from a year ago.

* The global crude oil market is well supplied and balanced, OPEC member Algeria's Energy and Mines Minister Youcef Yousfi was quoted as saying on Sunday, ahead of an OPEC meeting next month to set output policy.

* Investors remain wary of intensifying tensions on the Korean peninsula and a standoff between Iran and the West over Tehran's disputed nuclear program.

* U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday world powers would pursue further talks with Iran to resolve a decade-old dispute over its nuclear programme, but stressed that the process could not go on forever. The six powers and Iran failed again to bridge wide differences at weekend talks in Kazakhstan.

* China's leaders issued thinly veiled rebukes to North Korea for raising regional tensions, with the president saying no country should throw the world into chaos and the foreign minister warning that Beijing would not allow mischief on its doorstep.

MARKETS NEWS

* The yen hit fresh lows against a host of major currencies early in Asia on Monday, resuming its precipitous slide on reports the Bank of Japan would begin buying longer-dated bonds immediately to beat deflation.

* U.S. stocks ended their worst week this year with losses on Friday after the weaker-than-expected jobs report undermined confidence in the economy and first-quarter earnings growth.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday:

0830 Euro zone Sentix index

1000 Germany Industrial output

1230 U.S. Fed Midwest manufacturing

1400 U.S. Employment trend index

2315 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)