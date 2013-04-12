SEOUL, April 12 U.S. oil futures dropped below
$93.50 per barrel, stretching losses into a second straight
session after the International Energy Agency became the third
of the world's top forecasters to cut its outlook for demand
growth this year.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. May crude dropped 9 cents to $93.42 per barrel
by 0022 GMT after settling down $1.13 at $93.51 on Thursday,
well below its 50-day moving average of more than $94.
* Brent May crude gained 9 cent a barrel at $104.36.
On Thursday it settled $1.52 lower at $104.27 a barrel. Brent's
May contract expires on Monday.
* For the week, U.S. crude was set for a gain of 1 percent,
after a steep 4.7 percent drop last week. Brent was mostly flat.
* The IEA on Thursday trimmed its 2013 global oil demand
growth estimate by 25,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 795,000 bpd,
which followed similar moves by the U.S. Energy Information
Administration and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries.
* But geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the
Korean peninsula are expected to keep providing some support to
oil even as prices drop on market fundamentals.
* South Korea could become the second major buyer of Iran's
crude to face a halt in imports from the Middle Eastern nation,
as insurers broaden Western sanctions to refineries, people
involved with the matter say.
* The United States on Thursday slapped financial penalties
on an Iranian businessman, a Malaysian bank and a network of
companies it accused of attempting to evade international
sanctions on Iran's nuclear program through money
laundering.
* Foreign ministers from the G8 group of rich countries
failed to patch up deep divisions over Syria and condemned North
Korea's threats but did not announce any concrete measures to
address Pyongyang's provocations during a meeting in London on
Thursday.
* North Korea has the ability to launch nuclear-armed
ballistic missiles, although they would likely be unreliable, a
Pentagon spy agency has concluded, as the United States and
South Korea kept watch on Thursday for a missile test-launch by
Pyongyang.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares crept higher and the yen faced fresh lows on
Friday as the Bank of Japan's liquidity injections and Wall
Street's record-high close overnight continued to underpin
investor confidence.
* U.S. stocks rose for a fourth straight day on Thursday,
sending the Dow and the S&P 500 to new closing highs as positive
data on the labour market and an encouraging retail outlook
eased recent concerns about economic growth.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0530 India Industrial output
0645 France Current account
0900 Euro zone Industrial output
1230 U.S. Producer prices
1230 U.S. Retail sales
1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index
1400 U.S. Business inventories
1630 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks
N/A Euro zone finance ministers meet in Dublin
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)