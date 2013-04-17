TOKYO, April 17 U.S. crude futures continued to
recover from recent heavy losses, edging towards $89 a barrel on
Wednesday on an unexpected drop in U.S. crude inventories.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for May delivery was up 17 cents at
$88.89 a barrel by 0013 GMT.
The contract settled up 1 cent on Tuesday, after falling by
more than $2 in early Asia trading on a broad flight from
commodities as disappointing Chinese economic data dented the
outlook for demand. Sources said the lower prices had lured
bargain hunters.
* London Brent crude for June delivery was up 14
cents at $100.05 a barrel, after settling down 72 cents at
$99.91, its first fall below $100 in nine months.
* The United States posted strong housing-start numbers on
Tuesday, a bright spot for the economy of the world's largest
oil consumer, bringing calm to the market after heavy oil losses
this week.
* U.S. gold futures slipped more than 1 percent to a
session low of $1,365 an ounce on Wednesday after investors
dumped their holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds
because of uncertainty over the metal's outlook.
* The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday trimmed
projections for global economic growth for this year and next to
take into account sharp government spending cuts in the U.S. and
the latest struggles of recession-stricken Europe.
* U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly fell by 6.7 million barrels
last week, in contrast to a Reuters survey in which analysts
forecast a rise of 1.3 million barrels, American Petroleum
Institute (API) data showed after Tuesday's settlement.
U.S. gasoline stocks unexpectedly rose 253,000 barrels,
while distillate inventories also showed a surprise build of
1.3 million barrels, the API data showed. The Energy Information
Administration releases similar data on Wednesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks jumped more than 1 percent on Tuesday, a day
after their worst decline since November, as earnings from
Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson improved the outlook for
first-quarter results.
* The yen tumbled against the dollar and the euro on
Tuesday, reversing the previous session's sharp gains as
investor anxiety triggered by a record plunge in gold prices
eased, denting demand for the safe-haven Japanese
currency.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
- 0500 Japan Consumer confidence index
- 1100 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index
- 1130 India M3 money supply
- 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report
- 1800 U.S. Federal Reserve's Beige Book
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)