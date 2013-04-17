TOKYO, April 17 U.S. crude futures continued to recover from recent heavy losses, edging towards $89 a barrel on Wednesday on an unexpected drop in U.S. crude inventories.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for May delivery was up 17 cents at $88.89 a barrel by 0013 GMT.

The contract settled up 1 cent on Tuesday, after falling by more than $2 in early Asia trading on a broad flight from commodities as disappointing Chinese economic data dented the outlook for demand. Sources said the lower prices had lured bargain hunters.

* London Brent crude for June delivery was up 14 cents at $100.05 a barrel, after settling down 72 cents at $99.91, its first fall below $100 in nine months.

* The United States posted strong housing-start numbers on Tuesday, a bright spot for the economy of the world's largest oil consumer, bringing calm to the market after heavy oil losses this week.

* U.S. gold futures slipped more than 1 percent to a session low of $1,365 an ounce on Wednesday after investors dumped their holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds because of uncertainty over the metal's outlook.

* The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday trimmed projections for global economic growth for this year and next to take into account sharp government spending cuts in the U.S. and the latest struggles of recession-stricken Europe.

* U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly fell by 6.7 million barrels last week, in contrast to a Reuters survey in which analysts forecast a rise of 1.3 million barrels, American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed after Tuesday's settlement.

U.S. gasoline stocks unexpectedly rose 253,000 barrels, while distillate inventories also showed a surprise build of 1.3 million barrels, the API data showed. The Energy Information Administration releases similar data on Wednesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks jumped more than 1 percent on Tuesday, a day after their worst decline since November, as earnings from Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson improved the outlook for first-quarter results.

* The yen tumbled against the dollar and the euro on Tuesday, reversing the previous session's sharp gains as investor anxiety triggered by a record plunge in gold prices eased, denting demand for the safe-haven Japanese currency.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

- 0500 Japan Consumer confidence index

- 1100 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index

- 1130 India M3 money supply

- 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report

- 1800 U.S. Federal Reserve's Beige Book (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)