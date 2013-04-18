TOKYO, April 18 U.S. crude futures extended declines towards $86 a barrel on Thursday, hurt by a stronger dollar and lingering concerns over global demand for oil.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for May delivery was down 51 cents at $86.17 a barrel by 0025 GMT, after settling down $2.04 at $86.68 on Wednesday.

* The contract is holding near its lowest level in four months as part of a wider commodities rout triggered by data released Monday showing growth in China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, had slowed unexpectedly in the first three months of 2013.

* London Brent crude for June delivery dropped 48 cents to $97.21 a barrel, having ended down $2.22.

* U.S. crude inventories fell unexpectedly by 1.23 million barrels last week, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

* Gasoline inventories fell 633,000 barrels against forecasts for a 500,000-barrel draw, while distillate stockpiles, which include heating oil and diesel, rose 2.36 million barrels, compared with forecasts for a draw of 500,000 barrels.

* The head of the International Energy Agency, Maria van der Hoeven, said the oil price decline was proof that the market was adequately supplied.

* Nigerian crude oil production is falling well below expectations this year due to widespread oil theft that prompted Shell to shut down a 150,000 barrel per day pipeline on Monday for six weeks.

Crude oil production from Africa's largest producer averaged between 2.1 million and 2.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter of this year, below planned output of 2.48 million bpd, the state oil company NNPC said on Wednesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell in a broad market selloff Wednesday, led by a sharp drop in Apple shares on worries about slowing demand for its products and weaker-than-expected results from Bank of America that battered the financial sector.

* A stronger dollar also weighed on oil prices, as it makes dollar-priced commodities more expensive.

The euro nursed heavy losses early in Asia on Thursday, having suffered its biggest one-day fall in nearly a year.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)

- 2350 Japan trade data March

- 1230 U.S. jobless claims weekly

- 1400 U.S. leading index March

- 1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index April

- 2200 U.S. SEMI book/bill ratio March (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)