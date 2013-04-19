SINGAPORE, April 19 U.S. crude futures extended gains for a second day on Friday on bargain-hunting, while talk that OPEC could hold an emergency meeting to tackle the recent sharp price falls supported oil.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for June delivery was up 44 cents to $88.17 by 0025 GMT, after settling up $1.05 on Thursday. Front-month prices are set to fall for a third straight week and have touched a 2013 low at $85.61, pummelled by oil demand forecasts cuts by global energy agencies and on weak economic data out of the United States and China, the world's two largest oil consumers.

* June Brent crude rose 46 cents to $99.59 a barrel, extending a 1.47 percent gain on Thursday following six days of losses.

* OPEC ministers are in consultations over whether to call an extraordinary meeting due to the recent slide in oil prices, Venezuelan Oil Minister Rafael Ramirez said.

* Ramirez's comments echoed that of Iran's oil minister Rostam Qasemi on Wednesday who said OPEC members will discuss holding an emergency meeting if oil prices stay below $100 a barrel, although the idea got little support from the group's members across the Gulf.

* Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and Ecuador, will fall by 220,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the four weeks to May 4, an analyst who estimates future shipments said.

* Iran will start producing crude from an oil layer in its giant South Pars gas field soon, the director of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) said.

* U.S. oil demand rose slightly in March, but was still at the second-lowest level for the month in 16 years, industry group American Petroleum Institute said.

* A probe into an April 2 blast on pipelines to the Libyan oil port of Zueitina points to sabotage, industry sources said.

MARKETS NEWS

* Worries over global growth capped Asian share prices on Friday as more soft U.S. economic data and mixed U.S. earnings results further undermined investor sentiment already hit by a broad sell-off that started earlier in the week.

* The euro and yen started trade in Asia on Friday in familiar territory having steadied from wild swings in a week that took a heavy toll on commodity currencies such as the Australian dollar.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

- 1930 GMT U.S. CFTC commitment of traders weekly data

