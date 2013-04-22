SINGAPORE, April 22 U.S. crude futures hovered around $88 a barrel on Monday, stabilising after a more than 3 percent fall last week caused by worries of slower global economic growth and the impact on fuel demand.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for June delivery inched down 6 cents to$87.95 a barrel by 0022 GMT. The contract touched its lowest level this year last week, drawing buying from bargain hunters.

* June Brent crude stayed below $100 after touching its lowest level since July 2012 on Wednesday. It edged down 13 cents to $99.52 a barrel, but held onto most of its gains in the last two sessions.

* Hedge funds and other large speculators cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to April 16, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said.

* Global finance officials on Saturday said monetary policy alone was not enough to restore confidence in the shaky global economy as they urged countries to take other steps to reinvigorate growth and create jobs.

* An early peek this week at how the euro zone economy performed in April could cement the case for the next installment in an unprecedented campaign of monetary easing by the world's major central banks.

* Squeezed between shrinking exports to the United States, game-changing giant Middle East refineries and dwindling domestic demand, more European refineries are likely to face the axe.

* Signs of improvement in the depressed North American drilling market and steady growth elsewhere helped oilfield services companies Schlumberger Ltd and Baker Hughes Inc beat Wall Street's profit expectations.

* BP is reviewing its biggest new oil project in the Gulf of Mexico, due to rising development costs across the industry, and could delay the $10 billion scheme.

MARKETS NEWS

* World equity markets and oil prices rebounded on Friday in a relief rally after a selloff this week that was triggered by signs of sluggish global growth.

* The yen started the new week under pressure, with the dollar just a whisker away from the elusive 100 level, after the Group of 20 countries stopped short of criticising Japan's reflationary policies that have sent its currency tumbling.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday:

- 1400 GMT U.S. existing home sales March

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)