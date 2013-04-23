SINGAPORE, April 23 U.S. crude futures held above $89 a barrel on Tuesday, trading at the highest level in a week, as investors wait on manufacturing data from China for demand cues at the world's second-largest oil consumer.

FUNDAMENTALS

- U.S. crude for June delivery rose 12 cents to $89.31 a barrel by 0010 GMT in a fourth session of gains. Front month prices settled up 0.85 percent on Monday.

- June Brent crude edged up 8 cents to $100.47 after settling above $100 on Monday for the first time in five sessions.

- U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles are forecast to have climbed last week on increased imports, and oil products are also seen higher, a preliminary Reuters poll of five analysts showed.

- OPEC heavyweight Saudi Arabia is expected to keep oil output steady throughout the second quarter as more high pace demand in Asia, its biggest oil export market, has yet to materialise.

- Libya will seek to increase its oil output quota within OPEC once it is sure it can produce 1.7 million barrels per day, up from about 1.5 million currently, Oil Minister Abdelbari al-Arusi said.

- The U.N. nuclear agency is talking with Iran to set a date for discussions on resuming an investigation there, it said, as Washington stressed the importance of diplomacy in ending a standoff over Tehran's nuclear programme.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which wants to restart a long-stalled inquiry into suspected atomic bomb research by Iran, issued a brief statement after Iranian media reported that talks were set for May 21.

- European Union governments agreed on Monday to ease sanctions on Syria to allow purchases of oil from the opposition, in the hope of throwing a financial lifeline to rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad.

- A flotilla of boats carrying more than 80 Japanese nationalists arrived on Tuesday in waters near disputed islands at the centre of tensions between China and Japan, risking further straining Tokyo's fraught relations with its Asian neighbours.

MARKETS NEWS

- World equity markets edged up on Monday, erasing early losses as Wall Street rebounded after a hefty decline last week, while the dollar fell against the yen but remained within a hair's breadth of the key 100-yen level.

- The U.S. dollar was nursing a grudge in early Asian trade on Tuesday after another attempt at 100 yen failed due to options-related offers, but traders suspect it is only a matter of time before the psychological level is broken.

- U.S. home resales edged downward in March, pointing to some slowdown in the housing market recovery pace as overall economic activity cools.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

- 0145 GMT China HSBC flash PMI April

- 0758 GMT Euro zone Markit Mfg flash PMI April

- 1400 GMT U.S. new home sales March

- 2030 GMT U.S. API weekly oil stocks

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)