TOKYO, April 25 U.S. crude futures extended gains for a sixth day on Thursday after rising 2.5 percent a day earlier, supported by a big drop in U.S. gasoline inventories and speculation that a glut of crude at the Cushing, Oklahoma hub could soon ease.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for June delivery was up 9 cents at $91.52 a barrel by 2346 GMT.

It settled up $2.25 at $91.43 on Wednesday after U.S. Energy Information Administration showed that inventories at Cushing rose by only 35,000 barrels last week, below levels some market players had expected.

* London Brent crude for June delivery was untraded, after settling up $1.42 at $101.73.

* U.S. gasoline stocks posted a steep 3.9-million-barrel drop, compared with analysts' expectations for a smaller decline of 200,000 barrels, as refinery output unexpectedly dipped, the EIA data showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by a smaller-than-expected 947,000 barrels, while distillate fuels, which include diesel and heating oil, rose 97,000 barrels, compared with expectations for a rise of 300,000 barrels.

* Some traders on Wednesday linked strong gains in U.S. crude to a report from industry group Genscape late on Tuesday that showed BP increasing oil flow from Cushing into its Whiting, Indiana refinery, a sign that new units at the plant would restart soon.

Oil traders have been closely watching for the restart of the refinery, which is being upgraded to take more heavy crude from Canada and will drain supplies that have been weighing on U.S. futures.

* Orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods recorded their biggest drop in seven months in March and a gauge of planned business spending rose only modestly, data showed on Wednesday, the latest signs of a slowdown in economic activity.

MARKETS NEWS

* The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended flat on Wednesday with Boeing's five-year high among the day's highlights, but weakness in Procter & Gamble and AT&T kept the Dow in negative territory.

* The yen was steady against its major counterparts in early Asia trading on Thursday, with the dollar still shy of the 100-yen mark and the euro remaining off overnight lows hit in the wake of disappointing German data.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)

- 0830 UK Q1 GDP

- 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

- 1500 U.S. Kansas City Fed manufacturing (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)