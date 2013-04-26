SINGAPORE, April 26 U.S. crude futures eased towards $93 a barrel on Friday after a six-day rally narrowed its spread with Brent to below $10, while investors eyed U.S. GDP data for clues on economic growth and fuel demand in the world's largest oil consumer.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Oil prices rose as much as $2 on Thursday on geopolitical concerns in the Middle East and as a wider rally in commodity and equity markets spurred by strong U.S. economic data fuelled buying.

* U.S. crude for June delivery had fallen 35 cents to $93.29 a barrel by 0017 GMT, after rising 2.42 percent in the previous session. Front-month prices gained nearly 6 percent this week, the largest weekly rise since July 2012.

* June Brent crude was at $103.05, down 36 cents, but stayed on track for its biggest weekly gain since November.

* The premium of Brent crude to U.S. oil futures settled below $10 a barrel on Thursday for the first time since January 2012, weighed down by expectations that the glut of crude built up at the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub was easing.

* Global spare oil inventories tightened over the last two months, the U.S. government said on Thursday, resulting in a 1.1 million barrel-per-day average draw on global oil stocks.

* Quarterly results from Exxon Mobil Corp and ConocoPhillips on Thursday showed that while overall growth remained elusive, output rose in key basins in the United States where the oil and gas companies are spending heavily to grow crude production.

* Motiva Enterprises plans to begin returning a 205,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude distillation unit to production on Friday at its 600,000 bpd Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, sources familiar with refinery operations said.

* Oil production from the Great Ekofisk area in the North Sea could be reduced by up to 5 million barrels in June due to a shutdown of the Norpipe gas pipeline, industry sources said.

* Nigeria will export around 25 percent less Forcados grade crude oil in June compared with that originally planned in May, a shipping list showed.

* Oil flows on a pipeline carrying Iraqi crude from the city of Kirkuk to Turkey's Mediterranean coast resumed on Thursday, a Turkish energy official said, following a militant attack.

* U.S. intelligence agencies believe Syria's government has likely used chemical weapons on a small scale, the White House said on Thursday, but added that President Barack Obama needed "credible and corroborated" facts before acting on that assessment.

* Iran is ready to resume talks with world powers on its disputed nuclear programme and awaits word from the European Union on timing and details, Iran's deputy nuclear negotiator said on Thursday.

* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global benchmark for commodities, on Thursday notched its biggest one-day gain in five months after a rally across the energy, metals and agricultural markets.

MARKETS NEWS

* World stock markets rose and bond prices fell on Thursday as data indicated the U.S. labour market remains resilient despite recent signs of slower growth, while earnings that are beating lowered expectations helped buoy investor sentiment.

* The dollar recovered from losses to trade higher against the euro on Thursday.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

- 0200 GMT Japan BOJ rate decision

- 1230 GMT U.S. advance Q1 GDP

- 1930 GMT U.S. CFTC weekly commitment of traders data (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)