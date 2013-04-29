SINGAPORE, April 29 U.S. crude futures slipped for the second straight session on Monday after data showed the U.S. economy grew less than expected in the first quarter, stoking concern over the prospects for demand in the world's top oil consumer.

* U.S. crude for June delivery dropped 36 cents to $92.64 a barrel. The front-month contract climbed nearly 6 percent last week, its biggest such gain since late June.

* Brent crude was also off 36 cents at $102.80 a barrel. It was similarly down for a second session in a row, after gaining 3.5 percent last week.

* The U.S. economy grew at a 2.5 percent annual rate in the first quarter, less than the 3.0 percent that economists had forecast, fueling fears it could struggle to cope with deep government spending cuts and higher taxes.

* Lower oil prices bit into Chevron Corp's quarterly profit as did refinery downtime and higher operating costs in its home market, but the oil company's shares rose as the earnings topped expectations.

* TransCanada Corp, Canada's No. 2 pipeline company, said the long wait for U.S. government approval of its controversial Keystone XL project will further delay completion of the pipeline and push its cost above the company's $5.3 billion estimate.

* Syria's neighbours, wary of stirring a conflict that could spill back over their borders, would be reluctant partners in a U.S.-led intervention but are ultimately likely to support limited military action if widespread use of chemical weapons is proven.

* The U.S. dollar tumbled against the yen on Friday after the Bank of Japan left its monetary policy unchanged, while benchmark U.S. bond yields fell to near 4-1/2-month lows after the U.S. economy grew less than expected in the first quarter.

