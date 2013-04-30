SINGAPORE, April 30 U.S. crude futures steadied
near their highest level in more than two weeks on Tuesday,
supported by hopes U.S. and European central banks will commit
to stimulating a fragile global economy.
But prices are still headed for a monthly loss following a
mid-April commodities rout fueled by economic slowdown worries.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for June delivery was little changed at
$94.41 a barrel by 0040 GMT, after settling at $94.50 on Monday.
West Texas Intermediate crude hit a session high of $94.69 in
the prior session, its loftiest since April 10.
* Brent June crude was flat at $103.81.
* U.S. crude is down nearly 3 percent for April. Brent oil
has lost 5.6 percent for the month, its steepest drop since May
2012.
* The Federal Reserve starts a two-day policy meeting on
Tuesday at which it is expected to indicate no let-up in its
monthly $85-billion bond-buying programme to support the U.S.
economy. The European Central Bank is anticipated to cut
interest rates later in the week, for the first time since July
2012.
* U.S. consumer spending unexpectedly rose in March,
temporarily boosted by demand for utilities due to colder
weather, according to data that did little to alter a picture of
a cooling in the economy.
* Confidence in the euro zone's economy fell further in
April, data showed, strengthening the case for a cut in interest
rates this week by the European Central Bank.
* Cyprus's parliament decides on Tuesday whether to back a
bailout imposed by its EU partners, with approval likely from a
thin majority against mounting calls for the island to exit the
euro.
* U.S. crude oil exports doubled in February to a 13-year
high of 124,000 barrels per day as shipments of surplus shale
crude to Canada gathered pace.
* Renewed oil output at Chevron Corp's Frade Field
in Brazil should boost production at partner Petrobras
by as much as 5,000 barrels a day, helping limit
declining flows at the state-run company because of maintenance.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar wallowed at 1-1/2 week lows against a basket of
currencies in early Asian trade as declining bond yields and
slowing inflation put pressure on the Federal Reserve for more
action.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment
0600 Germany Retail sales
0645 France Consumer spending
0755 Germany Unemployment
0800 Italy Unemployment
0900 Euro zone Inflation
0900 Euro zone Unemployment
1145 U.S. ICSC chain store sales
1300 U.S. Case-Shiller home price index
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence
1500 U.S. ISM Semiannual economic forecast
N/A Federal Reserve's FOMC starts two-day policy meeting
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)