TOKYO May 1 U.S. crude futures fell slightly on
Wednesday, extending a more than 1 percent drop in the previous
session as investors awaited the outcome of policy meetings at
the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank this
week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for June delivery was down 42 cents at
$93.04 a barrel at 0041 GMT, after settling at $93.46 on
Tuesday.
* Brent June crude dropped 0.8 percent to $101.60.
* U.S. crude fell 1.1 percent on Tuesday after U.S. data
showed Midwest business activity contracted in April and a
European report showed record unemployment.
* It fell 4 percent during April, while Brent shed more than
7 percent for the month, its steepest drop since May last year.
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a
closely-watched indicator for commodity prices, finished nearly
3 percent down last month.
* U.S. job growth likely accelerated in April, but probably
still lacked enough muscle to help the economy head off the blow
from deep government budget cuts and higher taxes.
* The Fed winds up a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday at
which it is expected to indicate no let-up in its monthly
$85-billion bond-buying programme to support the U.S. economy.
* Inflation in the euro zone has fallen to a three-year low
and unemployment has hit a new record, cementing expectations of
an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank later this
week.
* An oil-rich region of the north-central United States
holds more than twice the recoverable crude supplies estimated
just five years ago, according to a government study that
highlights the nation's march toward energy self-sufficiency.
* The oil minister of Saudi Arabia, the world's top crude
oil exporter, welcomed the U.S. energy renaissance on Tuesday
but added that the boom in new global output may hold the
kingdom's production at current levels until the next decade.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar languished at a two-month low against a basket
of currencies in early Asian trade on Wednesday as investors
wagered the U.S. central bank would recommit to its aggressive
stimulus programme, with a chance of expanding it.
* U.S. stocks rose moderately on Tuesday, with the S&P 500
ending at another all-time closing high on a jump in Apple and
encouraging economic data.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0100 China Official manufacturing PMI
1215 U.S. ADP employment report
1400 U.S. Construction spending
1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI
1800 Federal Reserve's FOMC announces policy decision
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick)