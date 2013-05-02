SINGAPORE May 2 U.S. crude futures dropped for a third session running on Thursday, hurt by weak economic data from top oil consumers China and the United States although the Federal Reserve's commitment to sustain monetary stimulus kept losses in check.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for June delivery was off 16 cents at $90.87 a barrel by 0046 GMT. The contract fell as much as $3.35 on Wednesday in a broad-based commodities sell-off fueled by recent data that pointed to a weak second quarter for the U.S. and Chinese economies.

* Brent June crude slipped 9 cents to $99.86 a barrel. The oil benchmark lost nearly $4 in the prior session to hit a 1-1/2-week trough of $98.76.

* Data on Wednesday showed manufacturing activity in China and the U.S. had slowed in April, both missing market expectations.

* U.S. companies also hired the fewest employees in seven months in April, with the ADP National Employment Report showing businesses added 119,000 jobs against economists' expectations for 150,000 jobs.

* Against a backdrop of a fragile recovery, the U.S. Federal Reserve said it will continue buying $85 billion in bonds each month to keep interest rates low and spur growth, and added it would step up purchases if needed to protect the economy.

* Investor focus turns to the European Central Bank's policy meeting later on Thursday. The ECB is expected to cut its main interest rate for the first time in 10 months, driven to act by an economy wallowing in recession and freed to do so by sharply falling inflation.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares were capped on Thursday, weighed by a fall in U.S. equities overnight and caution before the European Central Bank's interest rate decision later in the session.

* The dollar remained on the defensive but was off its lows after the Federal Reserve recommitted to its aggressive stimulus programme and kept its options open to what it would do next.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0145 China HSBC Final manufacturing PMI

0743 Italy Markit/ADACI manufacturing PMI

0748 France Markit manufacturing PMI

0753 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI

0758 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI

1145 European Central Bank announces rate decision

1230 ECB President Mario Draghi holds news conference

1230 U.S. International trade

1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

1345 U.S. ISM-New York business activity

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)