SINGAPORE May 2 U.S. crude futures dropped for
a third session running on Thursday, hurt by weak economic data
from top oil consumers China and the United States although the
Federal Reserve's commitment to sustain monetary stimulus kept
losses in check.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for June delivery was off 16 cents at
$90.87 a barrel by 0046 GMT. The contract fell as much as $3.35
on Wednesday in a broad-based commodities sell-off fueled by
recent data that pointed to a weak second quarter for the U.S.
and Chinese economies.
* Brent June crude slipped 9 cents to $99.86 a
barrel. The oil benchmark lost nearly $4 in the prior session to
hit a 1-1/2-week trough of $98.76.
* Data on Wednesday showed manufacturing activity in China
and the U.S. had slowed in April, both missing market
expectations.
* U.S. companies also hired the fewest employees in seven
months in April, with the ADP National Employment Report showing
businesses added 119,000 jobs against economists' expectations
for 150,000 jobs.
* Against a backdrop of a fragile recovery, the U.S. Federal
Reserve said it will continue buying $85 billion in bonds each
month to keep interest rates low and spur growth, and added it
would step up purchases if needed to protect the economy.
* Investor focus turns to the European Central Bank's policy
meeting later on Thursday. The ECB is expected to cut its main
interest rate for the first time in 10 months, driven to act by
an economy wallowing in recession and freed to do so by sharply
falling inflation.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares were capped on Thursday, weighed by a fall in
U.S. equities overnight and caution before the European Central
Bank's interest rate decision later in the session.
* The dollar remained on the defensive but was off its lows
after the Federal Reserve recommitted to its aggressive stimulus
programme and kept its options open to what it would do next.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Final manufacturing PMI
0743 Italy Markit/ADACI manufacturing PMI
0748 France Markit manufacturing PMI
0753 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI
0758 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI
1145 European Central Bank announces rate decision
1230 ECB President Mario Draghi holds news conference
1230 U.S. International trade
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1345 U.S. ISM-New York business activity
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)