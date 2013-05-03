SINGAPORE May 3 U.S. oil futures held above $93 a barrel on Friday, clinging to most of the gains from the previous session when risk appetite got a boost after the European Central Bank cut interest rates and said was open to do more to aid a recession-hit euro zone.

West Texas Intermediate crude is headed for a second straight week of gains as investor focus turns to the U.S. employment report due later in the day.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for June delivery was little changed at $93.80 a barrel by 0036 GMT after settling at $93.99 on Thursday. The contract jumped 3.3 percent in the prior session, its biggest daily increase since early November.

* June Brent crude stood at $102.75 a barrel versus Thursday's close of $102.85. The oil benchmark rose nearly 3 percent overnight, also its steepest rise in about six months.

* The European Central Bank cut interest rates for the first time in 10 months and promised to provide euro zone banks as much liquidity as they needed and help smaller companies get access to credit to prevent a recession.

* The ECB said it was also "technically ready" to cut its deposit rate from the current zero percent into negative territory, meaning it would start charging banks for holding their money overnight, in a bid to spur lending.

* The ECB's move comes after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday to keep up its $85-billion monthly bond purchases to aid economic growth. Both measures are likely to boost liquidity and confidence in the global economy, encouraging more funds into risky assets like oil futures.

* With the ECB and Fed decisions out of the way, market focus turns to the U.S. jobs data. to A Reuters poll expects U.S. nonfarm payrolls to have risen by 145,000 in April after hitting a nine-month low of 88,000 in March, but a lower than forecast increase in private hiring from Wednesday's ADP report raises the risk of a smaller number.

* The number of Americans filing new jobless benefits claims fell sharply last week to its lowest level since the early days of the 2007-09 recession, a sign the job market is still healing even though the economy remains weak.

* State forces and militias loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad stormed the coastal village of Baida, killing at least 50 people including women and children, as the United States said it is rethinking its opposition to arming Syrian rebels.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares rose on Friday after an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank added to hopes that more stimulus from yet another major central bank will help shore up the global economic recovery.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0900 Euro zone Producer prices

1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls

1230 U.S. Unemployment rate

1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI

1400 U.S. Factory orders

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)