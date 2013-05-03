SINGAPORE May 3 U.S. oil futures held above $93
a barrel on Friday, clinging to most of the gains from the
previous session when risk appetite got a boost after the
European Central Bank cut interest rates and said was open to do
more to aid a recession-hit euro zone.
West Texas Intermediate crude is headed for a second
straight week of gains as investor focus turns to the U.S.
employment report due later in the day.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for June delivery was little changed at
$93.80 a barrel by 0036 GMT after settling at $93.99 on
Thursday. The contract jumped 3.3 percent in the prior session,
its biggest daily increase since early November.
* June Brent crude stood at $102.75 a barrel versus
Thursday's close of $102.85. The oil benchmark rose nearly 3
percent overnight, also its steepest rise in about six months.
* The European Central Bank cut interest rates for the first
time in 10 months and promised to provide euro zone banks as
much liquidity as they needed and help smaller companies get
access to credit to prevent a recession.
* The ECB said it was also "technically ready" to cut its
deposit rate from the current zero percent into negative
territory, meaning it would start charging banks for holding
their money overnight, in a bid to spur lending.
* The ECB's move comes after the U.S. Federal Reserve's
decision on Wednesday to keep up its $85-billion monthly bond
purchases to aid economic growth. Both measures are likely to
boost liquidity and confidence in the global economy,
encouraging more funds into risky assets like oil futures.
* With the ECB and Fed decisions out of the way, market
focus turns to the U.S. jobs data. to A Reuters poll expects
U.S. nonfarm payrolls to have risen by 145,000 in April after
hitting a nine-month low of 88,000 in March, but a lower than
forecast increase in private hiring from Wednesday's ADP report
raises the risk of a smaller number.
* The number of Americans filing new jobless benefits claims
fell sharply last week to its lowest level since the early days
of the 2007-09 recession, a sign the job market is still healing
even though the economy remains weak.
* State forces and militias loyal to Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad stormed the coastal village of Baida, killing at least
50 people including women and children, as the United States
said it is rethinking its opposition to arming Syrian rebels.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares rose on Friday after an interest rate cut by
the European Central Bank added to hopes that more stimulus from
yet another major central bank will help shore up the global
economic recovery.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Producer prices
1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls
1230 U.S. Unemployment rate
1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI
1400 U.S. Factory orders
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)