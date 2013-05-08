TOKYO May 8 U.S. crude futures extended
declines toward $95 a barrel on Wednesday, as the market awaited
the release of Chinese trade data later in the day, which is
expected to show crude oil imports in April hovered around March
levels.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for June delivery was down 21 cents at
$95.41 a barrel by 2346 GMT, after settling down 54 cents at
$95.62 on Tuesday.
* London Brent crude for June delivery was untraded,
after settling down $1.06 at $104.40.
* The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), a
government body, on Tuesday cut its forecasts for oil
consumption in 2013 and 2014 due to declines in Europe and
Japan.
* Market awaiting preliminary Chinese April trade data due
later on Wednesday. China's crude oil imports last month were
expected to have held near March levels, which were 2.1 percent
lower than a year earlier.
* U.S. crude stocks rose by 680,000 barrels last week, far
less than the 1.9 million barrel build forecast by a Reuters
poll, the American Petroleum Institute data showed after
Tuesday's settlement.
Distillate stocks rose a larger-than-expected 1.1 million
barrels, while gasoline stocks declined by a
smaller-than-expected 186,000 barrels, the data showed.
MARKETS NEWS
* The Dow closed above 15,000 for the first time on Tuesday
and the S&P 500 ended at another record high, extending the
market's rally as more investors rushed to join the party and
German industrial data beat expectations.
* The euro held steady against the dollar but fared well
against other major European currencies on Tuesday as
surprisingly strong German data and a solid sale of Portuguese
bonds allayed concerns about the euro zone economy and its debt
burden.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
- 0200 China trade data April
- 1100 U.S. Mortgage market index
- 1430 U.S. Energy Information Administration oil data
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)