TOKYO May 8 U.S. crude futures extended declines toward $95 a barrel on Wednesday, as the market awaited the release of Chinese trade data later in the day, which is expected to show crude oil imports in April hovered around March levels.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for June delivery was down 21 cents at $95.41 a barrel by 2346 GMT, after settling down 54 cents at $95.62 on Tuesday.

* London Brent crude for June delivery was untraded, after settling down $1.06 at $104.40.

* The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), a government body, on Tuesday cut its forecasts for oil consumption in 2013 and 2014 due to declines in Europe and Japan.

* Market awaiting preliminary Chinese April trade data due later on Wednesday. China's crude oil imports last month were expected to have held near March levels, which were 2.1 percent lower than a year earlier.

* U.S. crude stocks rose by 680,000 barrels last week, far less than the 1.9 million barrel build forecast by a Reuters poll, the American Petroleum Institute data showed after Tuesday's settlement.

Distillate stocks rose a larger-than-expected 1.1 million barrels, while gasoline stocks declined by a smaller-than-expected 186,000 barrels, the data showed.

MARKETS NEWS

* The Dow closed above 15,000 for the first time on Tuesday and the S&P 500 ended at another record high, extending the market's rally as more investors rushed to join the party and German industrial data beat expectations.

* The euro held steady against the dollar but fared well against other major European currencies on Tuesday as surprisingly strong German data and a solid sale of Portuguese bonds allayed concerns about the euro zone economy and its debt burden.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

- 0200 China trade data April

- 1100 U.S. Mortgage market index

- 1430 U.S. Energy Information Administration oil data (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)