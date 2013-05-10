SEOUL May 10 U.S. crude oil futures eased on
Friday on weak Chinese economic data, but geopolitical tensions
in the Middle East and signs the U.S. economy could be gathering
steam supported prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The benchmark U.S. crude oil contract, for June,
dropped 41 cents to $95.98 a barrel by 0101 GMT, after settling
down 23 cents at $96.39.
* Brent crude for June fell 30 cents a barrel to
$104.17. It ended 13 cents higher at $104.47 per barrel on
Thursday, up more than $1 from a session low of $103.45.
* China's annual consumer inflation accelerated more than
expected in April, while factory prices fell for a 14th
consecutive month, denting the outlook for demand in the
country.
* In the United States, the number of Americans filing new
claims for jobless aid fell last week to the lowest level in
nearly 5-1/2 years, easing fears of an abrupt economic slowdown.
* Continuing geopolitical tensions also checked falls in the
oil markets. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said Syria would
respond to Israeli raids around Damascus by giving his group
sophisticated new weapons, the outcome Israel said its attack
was launched to avert.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares eased on Friday, taking their cues from
global equities which took a breather from recent rallies
overnight, but Japanese equities soared to fresh five-year highs
as the dollar's break above the symbolic 100 yen level
underpinned sentiment.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday (GMT):
0600 Germany Trade balance
0800 Italy Industrial output
1330 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks
1600 U.S. Department of Agriculture supply-demand report
1800 U.S. Federal budget
N/A G7 Finance ministers and central bank governors'
meeting (to May 11)
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Joseph Radford)