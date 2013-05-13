SINGAPORE May 13 U.S. crude futures slipped in early Asian trade on Monday on worries of a slowdown in demand growth as a slew of data from the world's top consumer the United States may point to slower growth early in the second quarter.

A flood of data this week is expected to paint a mixed picture of the global economy, with belt-tightening continuing to dampen activity in the euro zone. In the United States, while there are signs of labor market resilience, the rest of the economy is showing some strain.

U.S oil slipped 43 cents to $95.61 a barrel by 2342 GMT, sliding for four out of the past five sessions. Brent declined 32 cents to $103.59.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Oil flows on a pipeline carrying Iraqi crude from the city of Kirkuk to Turkey's Mediterranean coast resumed on Saturday, sources at Iraq's North Oil Company said, following a militant attack.

* OPEC will need to pump slightly more oil than it thought in 2013 and expects global consumption to be much higher in the rest of the year, signs of a stronger market that argue against any calls for supply restraint when the group meets on May 31.

* British oil company BP said it is withdrawing some non-essential staff from Libya after Britain's government warned about deteriorating security in the capital Tripoli. Bombs exploded outside two police stations in the eastern city of Benghazi on Friday.

* Syria's opposition coalition will meet in Istanbul on May 23 to decide whether to participate in a U.S. and Russian-sponsored conference to try to end the Syrian civil war, coalition officials said on Sunday.

* The Obama administration is unlikely to make a decision on the Canada-to-Nebraska Keystone XL pipeline until late this year as it painstakingly weighs the project's impact on the environment and on energy security, a U.S. official and analysts said on Friday.

MARKETS NEWS

* A flood of data this week will paint a mixed picture of the global economy, with belt-tightening continuing to dampen activity in the euro zone, but accommodative policies helping to stimulate growth in Japan.

* The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs on Friday, and stocks posted a third consecutive week of gains as a rise in Google and other technology shares offset a slide in energy stocks.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday:

- 0530 China Industrial output yy Apr

- 0530 China Retail sales yy Apr

- 0530 China Urban investment (ytd)yy Apr

- 1230 U.S. Retail sales mm Apr

- 1400 U.S. Business inventories mm Mar (Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Richard Pullin)