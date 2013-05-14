SINGAPORE May 14 U.S. crude futures held steady above $95 a barrel in early Asian trade on Tuesday as strong U.S. retail sales revived demand growth hopes, while concerns of an increase in stockpiles in the world's largest oil consumer kept the gains in check.

U.S. oil gained 7 cents to $95.24 a barrel by 0006 GMT, after falling the most in nearly two weeks. Brent crude remained unchanged at $102.82, after ending $1.09 lower.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rose in April, pointing to underlying strength in the economy and leading forecasters to bump up second-quarter growth estimates.

* U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles were seen slightly higher last week after hitting record high inventories over the previous two weeks while gasoline inventories were seen lower, a preliminary Reuters poll of eight analysts showed on Monday.

* Cash crude differentials in the United States were mostly weaker on Monday as the transatlantic spread between Brent and U.S. crude futures seesawed before narrowing slightly.

* President Barack Obama vowed on Monday to work to bring the Syrian government and rebels to the negotiating table in coming weeks but warned that a "combustible mix" of regional meddling and Islamist militancy would make it hard to halt the country's civil war.

* A car bomb killed at least three people outside a hospital in the Libyan city of Benghazi on Monday, doctors said, in a further sign of the growing disorder that threatens to unhinge an already creaking transition to lawful, democratic rule.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks closed little changed on Monday, pausing after hitting record highs last week, but strength in healthcare issues helped to keep declines in check.

* The dollar climbed against the yen and euro for a third straight session on Monday as U.S. retail sales data eased fears about an economic slowdown in the world's largest economy.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

- 0900 Euro zone Industrial production

- 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment

- 1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism

- 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales

- 1230 U.S. Import/export prices

- 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks

(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Ed Davies)