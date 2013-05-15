SINGAPORE May 15 U.S. crude futures held steady above $94 a barrel in early Asian trade on Wednesday, snapping the longest losing streak since early-December on rising supplies amid slowing demand growth.

U.S. oil gained 9 cents to $94.30 a barrel by 0038 GMT, after ending 96 cents down. The contract fell for four straight days, with the longest previous losing streak for five days in the first week of December. Brent crude gained 2 cents to $102.62.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Rising U.S. shale oil production will help meet most of the world's new oil demand in the next five years, even if the global economy picks up steam, leaving little room for OPEC to lift output without risking lower prices, the West's energy agency said.

* The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported crude inventories rose by 1.1 million barrels in the week to May 10, led by a more than 750,000 barrel gain in Midwest stockpiles. Crude stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma hub for the U.S. oil futures contract rose by more than 540,000 barrels for the week.

* TransCanada Corp said its 590,000 barrel per day Keystone oil pipeline was shut down on Tuesday after a power outage in Alberta cut the electricity supply to pump stations in the province.

* European authorities have raided offices of Shell, BP and Statoil in an investigation of suspected manipulation of oil prices, one of the biggest cross-border actions since the Libor rigging scandal.

* South Korea imported Iranian natural gas liquids for the second straight month in April, customs data showed on Wednesday, after having halted such shipments last July because of European Union sanctions restricting insurance on tankers carrying Iranian oil.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks rallied to fresh highs on Tuesday as investors picked up large-cap companies' shares on the expectation that central bank stimulus will help propel the rally further.

* The yen and the euro both fell against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday for a fourth straight session, with the yen touching its lowest level against the dollar in 4-1/2 years, amid signs that the U.S. economy is improving.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

- 0500 Japan Consumer confidence index

- 0530 France Q1 GDP

- 0600 Germany Q1 GDP

- 0800 Italy Q1 GDP

- 0900 Euro zone Q1 GDP

- 1230 U.S. Producer prices

- 1230 U.S. New York Fed Empire survey

- 1315 U.S. Industrial output

- 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index

- 1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks

(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Ed Davies)