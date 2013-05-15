SINGAPORE May 15 U.S. crude futures held steady
above $94 a barrel in early Asian trade on Wednesday, snapping
the longest losing streak since early-December on rising
supplies amid slowing demand growth.
U.S. oil gained 9 cents to $94.30 a barrel by 0038
GMT, after ending 96 cents down. The contract fell for four
straight days, with the longest previous losing streak for five
days in the first week of December. Brent crude gained 2
cents to $102.62.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Rising U.S. shale oil production will help meet most of
the world's new oil demand in the next five years, even if the
global economy picks up steam, leaving little room for OPEC to
lift output without risking lower prices, the West's energy
agency said.
* The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported crude
inventories rose by 1.1 million barrels in the week to May 10,
led by a more than 750,000 barrel gain in Midwest stockpiles.
Crude stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma hub for the U.S. oil
futures contract rose by more than 540,000 barrels for the week.
* TransCanada Corp said its 590,000 barrel per day
Keystone oil pipeline was shut down on Tuesday after a power
outage in Alberta cut the electricity supply to pump stations in
the province.
* European authorities have raided offices of Shell, BP and
Statoil in an investigation of suspected manipulation of oil
prices, one of the biggest cross-border actions since the Libor
rigging scandal.
* South Korea imported Iranian natural gas liquids for the
second straight month in April, customs data showed on
Wednesday, after having halted such shipments last July because
of European Union sanctions restricting insurance on tankers
carrying Iranian oil.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks rallied to fresh highs on Tuesday as investors
picked up large-cap companies' shares on the expectation that
central bank stimulus will help propel the rally further.
* The yen and the euro both fell against the U.S. dollar on
Tuesday for a fourth straight session, with the yen touching its
lowest level against the dollar in 4-1/2 years, amid signs that
the U.S. economy is improving.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
- 0500 Japan Consumer confidence index
- 0530 France Q1 GDP
- 0600 Germany Q1 GDP
- 0800 Italy Q1 GDP
- 0900 Euro zone Q1 GDP
- 1230 U.S. Producer prices
- 1230 U.S. New York Fed Empire survey
- 1315 U.S. Industrial output
- 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index
- 1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Ed Davies)