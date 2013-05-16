SINGAPORE May 16 U.S. crude futures slipped towards $94 a barrel on Thursday as rising U.S. gasoline stocks weighed on sentiment, but prices were buoyed as talks between the United Nations' nuclear agency and Iran stalled.

U.S. crude had fallen 18 cents to $94.12 a barrel by 0300 GMT, after ending 9 cents higher to snap four sessions of losses. Brent slipped 8 cents to $103.60, after settling up $1.08.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The UN nuclear agency failed to persuade Iran on Wednesday to let it resume an investigation into suspected atomic bomb research, leaving the high-stakes diplomacy in deadlock and reviving concerns about supply from the Middle East.

* Bomb attacks in Baghdad and northern Iraq killed more than 35 people on Wednesday, underlining fears over political stability in the region.

* U.S. crude inventories fell last week, while gasoline and distillate stocks rose along with refinery rates, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

* Elsewhere, a European investigation into alleged price rigging by major oil companies has drawn attention to leading price agency Platts and the way it sets oil price benchmarks.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 hitting new all-time highs in a broad market rally as recent upward momentum persisted.

* The euro declined to its lowest level against the dollar in six weeks on Wednesday.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

- 0200 China Foreign direct investment

- 0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade

- 1230 U.S. Building permits

- 1230 U.S. Housing starts

- 1230 U.S. CPI

- 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

- 1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index

(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Joseph Radford)