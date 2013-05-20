PERTH May 20 U.S. crude futures were steady in early Asian trading on Monday, holding above $96 a barrel after rallying last week on positive economic data in top oil consumer the United States.

U.S. consumer sentiment in early May rose more than economists had expected, with more Americans giving favorable views about their financial and economic prospects, particularly among upper-income households.

* U.S. oil rose 9 cents to $96.11 a barrel by 0047 GMT. Brent climbed 15 cents to $104.79 a barrel.

* U.S. oil is biased to drop to $94.78 per barrel, as it looks exhausted around resistance at $95.98, according to technical analysis.

* Improvement in the U.S. labor market since the central bank began its third round of quantitative easing, or QE3, could lead the Fed to deal back the stimulus early.

* Saudi crude exports fell to 7.42 million barrels per day (bpd) in March, 34,000 bpd less than in February, as Saudi power sector oil use rose and output edged lower.

* A European probe into possible oil price manipulation expanded with the investigation of a small niche trading house in the Netherlands, while a key U.S. senator on Friday called for the Justice Department to join the investigation.

* Lebanese Hezbollah militants attacked a Syrian rebel-held town alongside Syrian troops on Sunday and Israel threatened more attacks on Syria to rein the militia in, highlighting the risks of a wider regional conflict if planned peace talks fail.

* U.S. stocks continued their climb into uncharted territory on Friday, racking up the fourth week of gains in a row as encouraging economic data prompted investors to pick up shares of growth companies.

* The yen bounced off a 4-1/2 year low against the dollar early in Asia on Monday in the wake of reports suggesting the Japanese government might be happy with the level of the currency following its extended decline.

0800 Italy Industrial orders

