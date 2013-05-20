PERTH May 20 U.S. crude futures were steady in
early Asian trading on Monday, holding above $96 a barrel after
rallying last week on positive economic data in top oil consumer
the United States.
U.S. consumer sentiment in early May rose more than
economists had expected, with more Americans giving favorable
views about their financial and economic prospects, particularly
among upper-income households.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. oil rose 9 cents to $96.11 a barrel by 0047
GMT. Brent climbed 15 cents to $104.79 a barrel.
* U.S. oil is biased to drop to $94.78 per barrel, as it
looks exhausted around resistance at $95.98, according to
technical analysis.
* Improvement in the U.S. labor market since the central
bank began its third round of quantitative easing, or QE3, could
lead the Fed to deal back the stimulus early.
* Saudi crude exports fell to 7.42 million barrels per day
(bpd) in March, 34,000 bpd less than in February, as Saudi power
sector oil use rose and output edged lower.
* A European probe into possible oil price manipulation
expanded with the investigation of a small niche trading house
in the Netherlands, while a key U.S. senator on Friday called
for the Justice Department to join the
investigation.
* Lebanese Hezbollah militants attacked a Syrian rebel-held
town alongside Syrian troops on Sunday and Israel threatened
more attacks on Syria to rein the militia in, highlighting the
risks of a wider regional conflict if planned peace talks fail.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks continued their climb into uncharted territory
on Friday, racking up the fourth week of gains in a row as
encouraging economic data prompted investors to pick up shares
of growth companies.
* The yen bounced off a 4-1/2 year low against the dollar
early in Asia on Monday in the wake of reports suggesting the
Japanese government might be happy with the level of the
currency following its extended decline.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday:
0800 Italy Industrial orders
1230 U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity index
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Ed Davies)