SINGAPORE May 28 U.S. crude futures edged lower on Tuesday, pressured by a shaky outlook for demand after recent weak Chinese and U.S. manufacturing data pointed to a struggling global economy.

* U.S. crude for July delivery eased 22 cents to $93.93 a barrel by 0034 GMT. The price compares with Friday's settlement because U.S. markets were shut on Monday for a public holiday. They will reopen on Tuesday.

* Brent crude was little changed at $102.66 a barrel.

* Data last week showing China's factory activity shrank in May for the first time in seven months and U.S. manufacturing grew at its slowest pace since October weighed on commodities and equities. Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude posted their biggest declines in five weeks.

* The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meets in Vienna on Friday, although output policy is expected to be unchanged, according to delegates who attend meetings, with Brent oil very close to top producer Saudi Arabia's favoured $100 a barrel.

* Heavy fighting raged around the strategic Syrian border town of Qusair and the capital Damascus and further reports surfaced of chemical weapons attacks by President Bashar al-Assad's forces on rebel areas.

* Britain and France are free to supply weapons to Syrian rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad from August, after attempts to renew an EU arms embargo on Syria failed.

* Japanese stocks slipped while the dollar held steady against the yen, as market players awaited direction from U.S. and UK markets when they resume trade after a long holiday weekend, following last week's turbulence.

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Chris Gallagher)