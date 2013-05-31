TOKYO May 31 U.S. crude was steady near $93.50 a barrel on Friday, after weak data from the top oil consumer helped ease fears the Federal Reserve could soon scale back its stimulus measures, a key driver of investment in global commodities.

A surprise drop in U.S. gasoline inventories last week also underpinned the oil market. But prices were on track for a second straight weekly decline, hurt by weak growth forecasts for No.2 oil consumer China.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for July delivery was down 12 cents at $93.49 a barrel by 0018 GMT, after settling up 48 cents at $93.61 on Thursday.

* Brent dropped 10 cents to $102.09 a barrel, after settling down 24 cents.

* The U.S. economy expanded less than previously estimated in the first three months of the year and initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week, stirring up hopes the Fed may continue its easing policy, which would keep interest rates low and money cheap.

* U.S. gasoline inventories fell last week as motorists topped up their tanks ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend, but stocks of crude oil rose to their highest level on record, the U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed.

* A strong storm system that prompted tornado warnings in the U.S. crude futures hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, on Thursday passed through without damaging tanks that store more than 50 million barrels of oil.

* The International Monetary Fund cut its growth forecast for China this year to 7.75 percent from 8 percent, citing a weak world economy and exports, while the OECD cut its forecast to 7.8 percent from 8.5 percent.

* OPEC oil ministers are expected to keep oil output targets steady for 2013 at a meeting later on Friday, with a Reuters survey showing that OPEC crude output has fallen in May closer to target due to lower exports from Iraq and disruptions in some African producers.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, rebounding from the previous session's losses, as tepid economic data eased concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin to gradually scale back its policy of stimulating growth.

* The U.S. dollar fell to a three-week low against the euro on Thursday on weak U.S. economic data.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

- 0900 Euro Zone Inflation flash/May

- 0900 Euro Zone Unemployment/April

- 1230 Canada GDP/Q1

- 1230 U.S. Personal consumption/April

- 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI/May

- 1355 U.S. U. Michigan sentiment final/May

- 1430 U.S. ECRI weekly (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Himani Sarkar)