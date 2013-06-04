TOKYO, June 4 U.S. oil edged lower on Tuesday
but held above $93 per barrel, as worries about slack demand
weighed on prices after a late rebound the previous day on a
slump in the dollar.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for July delivery was down 27 cents at
$93.18 a barrel by 2344 GMT, after settling up $1.48 at $93.45
on Monday.
* The contract initially fell to a one-month low of $91.26
on Monday following a decline in equity prices, but rebounded
after weak U.S. manufacturing data showed activity contracted in
May to a four-year low.
* The weak data supported oil prices by pushing the dollar
lower and reinforcing the idea that the U.S. Federal Reserve
would keep its quantitative easing policy.
* Brent settled Monday $1.67 higher at $102.06 a
barrel.
* Asia's factory sector lost momentum in May as new export
orders in the trading bellwethers of China, Taiwan and South
Korea fell or cooled, reinforcing the view that the world
economic outlook is dimming in the second quarter.
* Output at the Buzzard oilfield in the UK North Sea dropped
to zero on Monday after a problem at the weekend, reducing
supply of the crude that helps set the Brent oil benchmark.
* Ecuador's state-run oil company Petroecuador on Monday
declared force majeure on crude oil shipments due to the
breakage of the country's largest pipeline last week.
* The United States on Monday ratcheted up its efforts to
isolate Iran for its suspected nuclear weapons program,
targeting Tehran with currency and auto-sector sanctions.
* U.S. auto sales rose more than expected in May as
construction workers and oil drillers bought more pickup trucks
to meet growing demand for their services, a trend that major
automakers expect to persist throughout the year.
* U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles were expected to fall
on lower imports and higher refinery activity, a Reuters poll of
eight analysts showed on Monday.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks rose on Monday as weaker-than-expected factory
activity supported views the Federal Reserve will keep economic
stimulus in place, while gains in Merck & Co lifted drug
companies.
* The dollar slid against a broad swath of currencies on
Monday as weak U.S. manufacturing data raised concerns about the
world's largest economy and lowered expectations that the
Federal Reserve will rein in its bond purchases anytime soon.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
0900 Euro zone Producer prices
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1230 U.S. International trade
1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
1345 U.S. ISM-New York regional activity
1400 U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Richard Pullin)