TOKYO, June 6 U.S. oil held gains from the previous day on Thursday, supported a steep fall in U.S. crude stocks and import declines, but caution remains over the strength of demand and a key jobs report later in the week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for July delivery was up 2 cents at $93.76 a barrel by 2354 GMT, after settling 43 cents higher at $93.74 on Wednesday.

* The contract hit a one-month low of $91.26 on Monday following a decline in equity prices.

* Brent settled Wednesday 20 cents lower at $103.04 a barrel, reversing early gains after reports of the imminent restart of a key U.S. refinery run by BP Plc depressed the international benchmark's premium to U.S. oil.

* However, BP sources later told Reuters that an upgraded crude distillation unit at the 405,000 barrel per day Whiting, Indiana, refinery is not expected to return to production before the end of June.

* U.S. crude oil inventories shrank much more than expected last week as imports tumbled while gasoline stockpiles along the East Coast fell, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

* U.S. crude production exceeded imports for the first time since early 1997 last week as rising output from shale plays cuts the country's dependence on foreign oil, the EIA data also showed.

* The first tropical storm of what is predicted to be a busy 2013 Atlantic hurricane season formed over the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, U.S. government forecasters said.

* The U.S. State Department on Wednesday renewed six-month waivers on Iran sanctions for China, India and seven other economies in exchange for their agreeing to reduce purchases of oil from Iran.

* Hiring by U.S. firms was sluggish in May while a sharp rise in mortgage interest rates last week weighed on what has been a buoyant housing market, adding to signs the economy lost some momentum in the second quarter.

* The U.S. economy has expanded at a "modest to moderate" pace since mid-April while hiring has remained relatively subdued, according to a Federal Reserve report based on discussions with business contacts.

MARKETS NEWS

* The yen was sharply higher on Thursday as a rout in Japanese stocks forced investors out of popular carry trades, while commodity currencies were under fierce pressure with the Australian dollar wallowing at 19-month lows.

* U.S. stocks dropped 1 percent on Wednesday, extending a recent selloff, as investors grappled with concerns that the Federal Reserve may begin to scale back its bond-buying stimulus while the economy is still sluggish.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)

1000 Germany Industrial orders

1100 Bank of England policy decision

1145 European Central Bank policy decision

1230 ECB's Mario Draghi holds news conference

1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Richard Pullin)