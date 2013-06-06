TOKYO, June 6 U.S. oil held gains from the
previous day on Thursday, supported a steep fall in U.S. crude
stocks and import declines, but caution remains over the
strength of demand and a key jobs report later in the week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for July delivery was up 2 cents at
$93.76 a barrel by 2354 GMT, after settling 43 cents higher at
$93.74 on Wednesday.
* The contract hit a one-month low of $91.26 on Monday
following a decline in equity prices.
* Brent settled Wednesday 20 cents lower at $103.04
a barrel, reversing early gains after reports of the imminent
restart of a key U.S. refinery run by BP Plc depressed
the international benchmark's premium to U.S. oil.
* However, BP sources later told Reuters that an upgraded
crude distillation unit at the 405,000 barrel per day Whiting,
Indiana, refinery is not expected to return to production before
the end of June.
* U.S. crude oil inventories shrank much more than expected
last week as imports tumbled while gasoline stockpiles along the
East Coast fell, data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration showed on Wednesday.
* U.S. crude production exceeded imports for the first time
since early 1997 last week as rising output from shale plays
cuts the country's dependence on foreign oil, the EIA data also
showed.
* The first tropical storm of what is predicted to be a busy
2013 Atlantic hurricane season formed over the Gulf of Mexico on
Wednesday, U.S. government forecasters said.
* The U.S. State Department on Wednesday renewed six-month
waivers on Iran sanctions for China, India and seven other
economies in exchange for their agreeing to reduce purchases of
oil from Iran.
* Hiring by U.S. firms was sluggish in May while a sharp
rise in mortgage interest rates last week weighed on what has
been a buoyant housing market, adding to signs the economy lost
some momentum in the second quarter.
* The U.S. economy has expanded at a "modest to moderate"
pace since mid-April while hiring has remained relatively
subdued, according to a Federal Reserve report based on
discussions with business contacts.
MARKETS NEWS
* The yen was sharply higher on Thursday as a rout in
Japanese stocks forced investors out of popular carry trades,
while commodity currencies were under fierce pressure with the
Australian dollar wallowing at 19-month lows.
* U.S. stocks dropped 1 percent on Wednesday, extending a
recent selloff, as investors grappled with concerns that the
Federal Reserve may begin to scale back its bond-buying stimulus
while the economy is still sluggish.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)
1000 Germany Industrial orders
1100 Bank of England policy decision
1145 European Central Bank policy decision
1230 ECB's Mario Draghi holds news conference
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Richard Pullin)