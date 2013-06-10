TOKYO, June 10 U.S. oil was steady on Monday, as indications of a pick up in hiring in the United States helped investors shrug off more signs that China's economic growth could be stuttering.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for July delivery was 18 cents higher at $96.21 a barrel at 0000 GMT, after gaining $1 on Friday following data that pointed to modest gains in U.S. hiring.

* Brent crude, which rose 95 cents a barrel on Friday, was up 13 cents at $104.69.

* U.S. employers stepped up hiring a bit in May in a show of economic resilience that suggests the Federal Reserve could begin to scale back its monetary stimulus later this year.

* The pick up came despite tax hikes and sweeping budget cuts earlier in the year. The unemployment rate ticked up a tenth of a point to 7.6 percent, which economists called encouraging because more Americans were beginning to hunt for jobs.

* Risks are rising that China's economic growth will slide further in the second quarter after weekend data showed unexpected weakness in May trade and domestic activity struggling to pick up.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar resumed its bounce against the yen in early Asian trade on Monday, moving well away from a two-month low plumbed in the previous session, while the Australian dollar slumped after the disappointing data from China.

* Asian stock markets are set for a cautious start on Monday after the numbers from Beijing.

* The Dow shot up more than 200 points, scoring its best day since Jan. 2, and the S&P 500 ended a two-week losing streak on Friday.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)

0500 Japan Consumer confidence index May

0645 France Industrial output mm Apr

0800 Italy Industrial output yy WDA Apr

1500 Japan BOJ rate decision (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)