SINGAPORE, June 18 U.S. oil ticked higher on
Tuesday, holding near a nine-month peak struck in the previous
session, but investors remain cautious as they wait for the
outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the outlook
for U.S. economic stimulus.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude futures for July delivery had added 21
cents to $97.98 a barrel by 0030 GMT. On Monday the contract hit
near $99 a barrel before settling lower at $97.77.
* The Fed, whose two-day policy-meeting starts on Wednesday,
is under pressure to roll back some of the $85 billion in
monthly bond purchases under its latest programme, after some
advances in the U.S. economy. Its three quantitative easing
schemes have buoyed prices of gold and other commodities.
* Confidence among U.S. homebuilders surged in June, staging
its biggest gain since 2002 in one of the strongest signs yet
that the U.S. housing recovery is gaining traction.
* Production at Norway's Oseberg field and several adjunct
fields in the North Sea was shut early on Monday and it was
unclear when it would restart, its operator Statoil
said on Monday.
* U.S. President Barack Obama sparred with Russia's Vladimir
Putin over how to end the war in Syria on Monday during an icy
encounter at a G8 summit where divisions over the conflict
eclipsed the rest of the agenda.
* U.S. commercial crude oil stocks likely fell last week due
to lower imports, a preliminary Reuters poll of eight analysts
showed on Monday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares were pressured on Tuesday despite an
overnight rise in global markets, with investors on tenterhooks
for news of the Fed's plans for its stimulus programme.
* The U.S. dollar climbed against the yen for the first time
in five sessions on Monday.
(Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Joseph Radford)