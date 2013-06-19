(Corrects fifth bullet point under FUNDAMENTALS to say API data
showed stocks fell, not rose, last week)
PERTH, June 19 U.S. oil prices were steady below
$99 on Wednesday as investors waited for the U.S. Federal
Reserve to shed some light on whether it plans to taper its $85
billion stimulus programme.
The Fed's three quantitative easing schemes have been key in
boosting prices of oil and other commodities.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude futures for July delivery had risen 6
cents to $98.50 a barrel by 0053 GMT, after climbing to a
nine-month high of $98.74 a barrel on Monday.
* Brent crude rose 6 cents to $106.08 a barrel.
* The Fed, whose two-day policy-meeting ends on Wednesday,
is under pressure to roll back some of the $85 billion in
monthly bond purchases under its latest programme, after some
advances in the U.S. economy. Chairman Ben Bernanke will hold a
press conference in Washington on Wednesday at 1830 GMT.
* U.S. commercial crude oil stocks likely fell last week due
to lower imports, according to a Reuters poll. The U.S. Energy
Information Agency releases its weekly data on Wednesday.
* A report late Tuesday from the American Petroleum
Institute showed crude oil stocks fell last week.
* Norway's Statoil said some production fields
connected to the Oseberg oil field, which in total produces
nearly 120,000 barrels per day (bpd), has resumed after an
outage on Monday.
* Iraq plans to ramp up oil production by nearly 45 percent
by the end of 2014 to 4.5 million bpd without input from
Kurdistan.
* Local authorities have given an unnamed Turkish company
licenses to explore for oil in Iraqi Kurdistan, according to a
report, a move that could anger the central government in
Baghdad already worried about the region's growing independence.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. equities pushed higher on Tuesday as investors grew
more confident the Fed would temper its recent statements on the
future reduction of U.S. monetary support, while still pointing
to economic improvement.
* All the major currencies marked time in Asia on Wednesday
as investors waited for the Fed.
