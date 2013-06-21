UPDATE 6-Oil down on record U.S. crude stocks, flat Russian output
PERTH, June 21 U.S. oil prices extended the previous session's losses in early Asian trading on Friday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's confirmation that it will taper its stimulus program this year continued to weigh on markets.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude futures for July delivery fell 29 cents to $94.84 a barrel by 0035 GMT, after falling $2.40 to settle at $95.40 a barrel in the largest daily decline since November.
* Brent crude fell 10 cents to $102.05 a barrel.
* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday the U.S. economy is expanding strongly enough for the central bank to begin slowing the pace of its bond-buying stimulus later this year. [ID:ID:nL2N0EV0ZT]
* China's factory activity weakened to a nine-month low in June as demand faltered, a preliminary survey showed on Thursday, heightening the risk of a sharper second quarter slowdown and increasing the heat on the central bank to loosen policy.
MARKETS NEWS
* Global equity markets, bond prices and commodities fell sharply on Thursday in a deep selloff, a day after the Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy was growing strongly enough for it to begin slowing its stimulus program.
* The U.S. dollar slipped against a basket of currencies on Friday, but was still up 1.4 percent for the week.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)
1900 U.S. USDA-Cattle on Feed USOF=ECI
1900 U.S. USDA-Cattle Placed on Fd USPOF=ECI
1900 U.S. USDA-Cattle Marketed USMKTD=ECI
1900 U.S. Cold Pork Belly Stocks May USPBS=ECI
1900 U.S. Cold Storage-Beef Stocks May USBS=ECI
1900 U.S. Cold Storage- FCOJ Stock May USFCOJ=ECI
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly CFTCGUIDE (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
