SINGAPORE, June 24 U.S. crude futures steadied
above $93 a barrel on Monday, after falling for the past three
sessions and posting their worst week since April amid worries
over Chinese demand and U.S. economic stimulus being pared back.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for August delivery was little changed
at $93.62 a barrel by 0103 GMT. The contract dropped 4.3 percent
last week, its biggest such loss since the first week of April.
* Brent crude eased 31 cents to $100.60 a barrel,
adding to last week's drop when the contract fell by nearly 5
percent, also the most since early April.
* A firmer dollar is also weighing on oil prices, with the
greenback getting a boost after the U.S. central bank laid out a
timeline for reducing its monthly bond purchases.
* In China, concern is mounting from growing evidence of
slower economic growth and after the Chinese central bank let
short-term interest rates spike to extraordinary levels this
past week as it refused to inject funds into money markets.
* Russia's Rosneft agreed a $270 billion deal to
double oil supplies to China, as the Kremlin energy champion
shifts its focus to Asia from saturated and crisis-hit European
markets.
* BP Plc was starting up the revamped crude
distillation unit at the heart of a $4-billion overhaul of its
405,000-barrels-per-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery, said sources
familiar with refinery operations.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar scaled a two-week peak against a basket of
major currencies, while Asian shares steadied.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0800 Germany Ifo business climate
0800 Germany Ifo expectations
0800 Italy Consumer confidence
1230 U.S. Chicago National Activity Index
1430 U.S. Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)